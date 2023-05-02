PSA: Don’t Start Redfall’s Final Boss Fight Until You’re Completely Done with the Game

Image Source: Arkane Austin

After almost two years of anticipation since its initial reveal, Redfall has finally sunk its fangs into Xbox gamers around the globe. Such a lengthy wait can lead to an enthusiastic desire to blitz through the experience as quickly as possible, felling the final boss and basking in the glory of your victory.

You’ll pump your fist in the air as you watch those end credits roll, eager to reload your save file and jump right back on in to tie up any loose ends you hadn’t yet tended to (don’t let the rather tepid response to the game fool you, this is something you will surely want to do).

But what’s this? Your acts of heroism have unblocked the sun, effectively quashing the vampire threat and saving the eponymous township from disaster. This might sound wonderful in theory, however it is important to note the finality of this occurrence, as beating the big bad at the game’s end renders the save file complete.

No post-game. No continuation where you pretend the climactic battle never occurred. Attempting to select your character’s ‘Play Game’ option will merely start the story over again from the beginning. It’s akin to Groundhog Day, or that one episode of Are You Afraid of the Dark with the pinball machine. That was a good one.

So be wary as you consider finishing the job in Redfall, and ensure that you have really achieved everything you had hoped to do prior to doing the final honors. We’ve long derided Link for his propensity to go on silly side quests, and yet, all of our vampiric Cuccoos have now come home to roost.

Redfall is now available to play and (eventually) complete on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

