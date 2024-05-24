PokeRogue Default Starters Tier List (May 2024)

Roguelike meets Pokemon: can there be a better combo? Who knows, but it’s for sure one hell of a grind, considering that there are close to 1,000 Pokemon in the game right now, and choosing the best ones to start with can be hard. So, we made this PokeRogue starters tier list to help you out. Check it out below.

Writers note: This tier list is a work in progress. Currently, we analyzed only the default starters you begin the game with, since there are just too many to do it all in one go. We will expand the tier list, going one generation at a time. Bookmark this post if you want to stay up-to-date with the current in-game meta.

Default PokeRogue Starters Tier List

Since we are only looking at the beginner Pokemon you get, their ranking is mainly determined by how they perform in the early/mid-game and how far they can get you. The most important factors are overall survivability, move pool, and early-game typing (Gen 6+ Pokemon get their stab moves quicker, hence their high ranking). With that in mind, here is our PokeRogue tier list.

Ranking Pokemon S Fuecoco, Mudkip, Sprigatito, Turtwig A Bulbasaur, Cyndaquill, Torchic, Totodile, Treecko B Charmander, Chespin, Chimchar, Fennekin, Froakie, Litten C Chikorita, Grookey, Oshawott, Quaxly, Rowlet, Scorbunny, Snivy D Piplup, Popplio, Sobble, Squirtle, Tepig Default PokeRogue starters tier list updated as of May 2024

What Pokemon Should You Try to Catch First?

Meowth! He is easy to get and has Technician, which increases the strength of moves with 60 or less power by 50%, which are basically all moves in the early/mid-game. Once you get him, he should be your next go-to starter. He falls off in late-game, though, so you should plan to replace him eventually.

Starting out a new run should be much easier now that you’ve gone through our tier list and learned which starter Pokemon are the strongest in PokeRogue. If you found this guide helpful and want to learn what the best characters are in some other games, be sure to check out other tier lists we made on Twinfinite, including ones for Solo Leveling Arise, Monster Never Cry, and Fairy Tail Fierce Fight.

