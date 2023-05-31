Planet of Lana Sliding Carts Puzzle Solution

Image Source: Wishfully Studios

Wishfully Studios’ cinematic sci-fi puzzle-platformer has been making waves thanks to its eye-catching painterly visuals, uncomplicated pick up and play feel, and intriguing minimalist narrative. While the majority of the experience feels like plain sailing, there are a handful of puzzles that may leave you a little perplexed. So, if you’re wondering how to figure out the Sliding Carts Puzzle in Planet of Lana, here’s how to solve it.

Planet of Lana Pipe Puzzle Solution

When you reach the cave systems in Planet of Lana, you’ll soon come upon a room containing a rather complex-looking puzzle with a set of pipes and four sliding carts.

To solve the puzzle, you’re going to need to move the sliding carts into specific positions by pressing and holding the X button. Below, we’ve included a screenshot of the puzzle’s solution:

Image Source: Wishfully Studios via Twinfinite

Essentially, you’re going to want to move the carts into these positions (starting from the bottom):

Bottom Cart : 2 Dots – Space – 1 Dot

: 2 Dots – Space – 1 Dot Second Cart : 2 Dots – Space – 2 Dots

: 2 Dots – Space – 2 Dots Third Cart : 3 Dots – Space – 2 Dots

: 3 Dots – Space – 2 Dots Top Cart: 1 Dot – Space – 1 Dot – Space – 1 Dot

Once you’ve moved the carts into these positions, simply run over and jump onto the rope on the right-hand side and this will open the door to the next area. You’ll then unlock the ‘A Key from the Past’ Achievement and a new ability for your wee alien companion.

So, what do you know. That’s everything you need to know about solving the Sliding Carts Puzzle in Planet of Lana. For more, here’s our in-depth review of the game, and spoiler alert: we really loved it!

