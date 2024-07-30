Pirates of the Tycoon Codes (July 2024)

If you’re after Pirates of the Tycoon codes, we’ve got you covered! This Fortnite Creative map has exploded in popularity since the release of the game’s Pirates of the Caribbean crossover, and it even has a bunch of codes you can redeem in-game. In this guide, we’ll explain what they are and how to use them.

All Pirates of the Tycoon Codes

Pirates of the Tycoon Codes (Working)

1234 : Stink Bomb

: Stink Bomb 8357 : Marksman Six Shooter pistol

: Marksman Six Shooter pistol 6666 : Eagle pet

: Eagle pet 5589 : 500 Skulls

: 500 Skulls 2001 : Burst Pulse Rifle

: Burst Pulse Rifle 8675: Boogie Bomb

Pirates of the Tycoon Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Pirates of the Tycoon

Since code redemption features aren’t too common on Fortnite Creative, take extra note of how to use these coupons in Pirates of the Tycoon:

Boot up Pirates of the Tycoon on Fortnite by using the code 0678-5066-6403.

Enter the portal to start the game and go to the green padlock icon on the minimap, which takes the shape of a yellow portal on the floor.

Hold the interact button to bring up a keypad, and type in a four-digit code from our list.

Hit the yellow arrow icon and the icon related to that code will spawn in!

How Do You Get More Pirates of the Tycoon Codes?

The best place to find more codes is the Fortnite Creative web page for Pirates of the Tycoon. It doesn’t explicitly list those valuable four-digit codes in the description, but it’s a great place to keep an eye on.

Alongside that, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you load up Pirates of the Tycoon. We’ll keep an eye out for additional codes, updating our list accordingly when they arrive.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If the four-digit code you’re trying to use isn’t working, it may well have expired. This wouldn’t come as much of a surprise, because this Fortnite Creative map doesn’t have any official Discord or X page where the devs could provide warning to players. As such, your best bet is to redeem each code the instant you see it on our list.

That’s all you need on Pirates of the Tycoon codes! If you’re also an avid Roblox player, be sure to check out Onikami Legacy codes, Night Sea codes, and Weak Legacy 2 codes. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link and Clover Retribution Trello link for you to have a look at.

