Phasmophobia 2024 Easter Event Walkthrough

Even seasoned ghost hunters can help celebrate Easter, and what better way to do it than by hunting down a ghost that’s (hopefully) cuter and fluffier than usual? Phasmophobia dropped its annual Easter event update today, welcoming players into a redecorated HQ with a big new investigation to undertake and rewards to obtain. If you’re wondering what all there is to do for this exceptional ghost hunt, here is our handy walkthrough guide to the Phasmophobia 2024 Easter event.

How to Start the Phasmophobia 2024 Easter Event

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

After updating and launching Phasmophobia, you’ll notice a big new notification on your bulletin board explaining how the 2024 Easter event works, including all the objectives you need to complete. There’s a new Forest Spirit, apparently in the shape of a rabbit, that’s reportedly haunting various locations.

It’s up to you to track down hauntings at those locations, invoke the Summoning Ritual set up in your HQ (seen below), and then investigate the Forest Spirit itself at Camp Woodwind and take a photo of it.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

For any horror enthusiasts, what you’re trying to investigate is basically the Wendigo, and to find it you’ll need to go on an Easter hunt of sorts. Prepare your investigation loadout as you normally would, if you want, and then take a look at the Contract bulletin board to your left.

On the board, you’ll notice that 5 specific locations are marked with rabbit nest stickers, while Camp Woodwind is marked with a charming rabbit skull sticker. You first need to go to the five nest locations one by one, which include:

10 Ridgeview Court

Grafton Farmhouse

13 Willow Street

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Maple Lodge Campsite

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

It doesn’t matter which order you visit these locations, so start wherever you want. Your objective at each of these areas is to track sets of orange Ultraviolet (UV) rabbit prints that appear and follow them to various easter egg nests scattered around the house/site. Completing an investigation of the human ghost haunting the location is not necessary.

The 3 tools you want to bring for this are: UV light, DOTs projector, Photo Camera.

At the entrance of each location, there will be a nest filled with some Tier 1 tools (UV light, DOTs flashlight, Camera) if you wish to use them, but you’re not obligated. Placing flashlights at key points in the building/site such as the entrance can help you in case the breaker is flipped off.

Your sanity is the main thing to be mindful of as you’ll likely be wandering through the dark much of the time, so keeping Firelights and Sanity Meds close by is important. You can also set the difficulty down to Amateur to keep ghost shenanigans to a minimum.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Search the location and once you see orange rabbit prints appear, follow them to each egg nest. Your goal is to listen for its special interaction at each nest, which sounds like a soft hissing noise. Note that it will only do this at the correct nest, while nothing will happen at the incorrect ones.

Once you think you’ve found the right nest, pull out your DOTs projector and place it right by the nest. If it’s correct, you’ll see what looks like a Jackalope sitting inside it, looking around. Keep your DOTs focused on it, and next pull out your Photo Camera.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Take a picture of the Jackalope to complete the objective, and you’ll get a cute little jumpscare as a reward. You can then leave the location whenever you’re ready to move on to the next one. Again, completing the ghost investigation is not necessary for it to count.

You’ll need to repeat this process for all 5 locations, and after completing each one you’ll receive a green checkmark over the nest sticker, and a candle at the HQ summoning circle will be lit.

Most of these will be relatively easy, as long as you’re efficient about searching each area before your sanity gets too low. We found Bleasdale Farmhouse the most challenging, as that place is a frustrating maze if you don’t know where you’re going, so tread carefully there.

How to Find the Forest Spirit in Phasmophobia

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

With all hauntings successfully tracked, your final objective is to find the Forest Spirit itself at Camp Woodwind. This time you’ll need to complete an investigation of it, so bring your full loadout with you.

Treat this like you would any other investigation, and try to pin down the ghost’s location as quickly as possible, since Camp Woodwind’s layout is a bit awkward. Essentially, you’re looking for a normal ghost that has the unique look of the Forest Spirit (seen above). Not quite a full-on Wendigo, but creepy nonetheless.

Luckily, the Forest Spirit seems to always appear on a DOTs projector (not yet disproven), which can make getting a photo even easier. Otherwise, you can use ghost events or the Summoning Circle (seen above) to get your shot, or even a hunt if you feel brave enough. Once you’re done, return to HQ and all event objectives should then be complete.

All Phasmophobia 2024 Easter Event Rewards

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Once all event objectives are completed, you’ll receive two main rewards for your successful investigatory work. The first is a special trophy that will appear in your case at HQ, in the shape of a Jackalope’s head. It’ll sit next to the Easter trophy from last year’s event if you participated in that one as well.

The other reward is a special Wendigo badge and background for your Ghost Hunter ID card, which we found especially cool. You can apply these at any time via the main bulletin board, and it looks good next to any prestige badges you may have.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

If you want to hop into this special holiday event for Phasmophobia, it will only be going on for 2 weeks, starting today until April 9, 2024. So make sure to track down that elusive Forest Spirit before then!

That concludes our guide for the Phasmophobia 2024 Easter event walkthrough. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you enjoyed this particular event in the game, and how it compares to last year’s Easter event.

