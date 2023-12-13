Phasmophobia Freezing Temps Guide

When playing Phasmophobia, there are several ways to determine what type of Ghost is haunting a map you’re on. One of those ways is to measure room temperature with a Thermometer and gain Freezing Temperatures evidence. Here is our guide on how to discover Ghosts using Freezing Temperatures in Phasmophobia.

Freezing Temperatures Phasmophobia Guide

Image Source: Kinetic Games

Freezing Temperatures in Phasmophobia are actually a piece of evidence used to determine the type of Ghost that is haunting the location. We know from earlier that the presence of a Ghost in a room causes the temperature of the room to drop. But only certain Ghosts cause the temperatures to decrease to 0°C/32°F.

Room temperatures can be tracked by a Thermometer and once it reaches freezing level, you’ll have a better idea of what type of Ghost are you facing. Here is the list of possible Ghosts with Freezing Temperatures Evidence.

Jinn;

Hantu;

Shade;

Yurei;

Demon;

Onryo;

Revenant;

Oni;

The Twins.

Freezing Temperatures can be detected only if the Thermometer reads a temperature strictly below 1°C/33.8°F, and in case you are using a Tier I Thermometer, Freezing Temperatures can be confirmed if the Thermometer reads a temperature strictly below 0°C/32°F. Don’t be fooled to think that you’ll gain freezing evidence if you can see your character’s breath, because that happens at 5°C/41°F.

Temperatures decrease only if the Ghost is in the room, but even though Ghosts mostly stay in their Ghost Room, it doesn’t necessarily mean that freezing temperatures always indicate the room where the Ghost is located, because it takes time for the temperature to return to normal after the Ghost leaves, meaning that multiple rooms can be frozen at the same time.

In case that the fuse box is turned off at the start of the mission, there is a chance that Freezing Temperatures can be obtained quicker, but that depends on the weather and on how often the Ghost enters other rooms.

The best advice we can give in this case is to always keep track of the temperature in potential Ghost rooms in Phasmophobia. Basically the colder it is, the higher the chances are you’ll detect them more easily. So, stay frosty!