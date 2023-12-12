Phasmophobia All Dancing Snowmen Locations in 2023 Holiday Event

The Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2023 has unleashed the deadliest creatures known as the frightful Dancing Snowmen. We’re here to help you find these snowy fiends across the various maps.

How to Destroy All Dancing Snowmen in Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2023

Those who want to participate in the Dancing Snowmen quest must find all the Mysterious Parts first. You’ll need to do this to gain a weapon necessary for the Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2023. Each location will be marked with a snowman icon on the maps, and you can set your difficulty to Friendly Ghost to make it more accessible.

After you arrive at your location, be sure to grab the weapon on the table and use it to destroy the Dancing Snowmen.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

We’re still working on this guide, so you can check back for more information on other places.

Dancing Snowmen 6 Tanglewood Drive Locations (36 in Total)

Snowmen Near Entrance

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Once you arrive at 6 Tanglewood Drive, you’ll immediately discover a Dancing Snowman on top of a mailbox. Players will also spot two more on the roof and by the doorway.

Then, you must go inside to locate two of them: behind the door and near a dresser.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

You’ll also be near two more on the left side by another dresser and on top of a light.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Bathroom

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

From the last location with the dresser, players can enter through the door next to the bin. You should see a Dancing Snowman on the ground near the toilet.

Bedroom

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

In the same hallway as the bathroom, you can look to the left to go inside the bedroom. Two Dancing Snowmen will be on an end table and windowsill. Players can see another one on the ground by the door and radiator.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Nursery

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Four Dancing Snowmen can be found in the baby room at the end of the hallway (to the right.) One will be next to the window, while another will be on a painting. The last two will be sitting on top of the large wardrobe and near the doorway.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Second Bedroom

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Go back to the main entrance and travel down the hallway to locate another bedroom on the left. Make a slight left again to destroy the Dancing Snowman near the bed.

Continue forward in the bedroom to enter a bathroom. Then, you must eliminate two Dancing Snowmen on the toilet and shower head.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Living Room

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

You can spot three Dancing Snowmen on the left side of the living room. Players will also see the following one on a floating bookshelf to the right.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Dining Area

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Two Dancing Snowmen can be found on top of a coat rack and on the ground near a bench. Now, you must look to the right and destroy the snowman on the floating bookshelf.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

On the right side, enter the kitchen area to eliminate two Dancing Snowmen on top of the range hood and the cupboard.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Laundry Room

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

The laundry room door will be near the kitchen, where you should spot a Dancing Snowman on a shelf.

Garage

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Four Dancing Snowmen will be scattered around the garage of 6 Tanglewood Drive (the door in the laundry room.) The first one can be found on the sink next to the door.

The following two will be near the car in the garage.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

The last Dancing Snowman in the garage will be on the left side by a trash can.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Basement

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

The entrance to the basement will be next to the kitchen and laundry room. You should immediately notice a Dancing Snowman at the bottom of the stairs.

Now, turn right and shoot the one on the fridge.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

Continue forward to shoot two more on the ground and on the top-left corner of the basement.

Image Source: Kinetic Games via Twinfinite

The screen will then fade to black temporarily, and it should now be snowing outside. As mentioned before, we’re still working our way through the Phasmophobia Holiday Event 2023 and will update it as we go along.

