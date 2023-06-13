Is Phasmophobia on PS4 & PS5? Answered

Since its release in September of 2020, Phasmophobia has steadily grown into one of the most popular and acclaimed cooperative horror experiences available on the market. The game is currently sitting comfortably with “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews from players on its Steam page, but is Phasmophobia available on PS4 or PS5? Twinfinite has your answer below.

Can You Play Phasmophobia on PlayStation?

Unfortunately, Phasmophobia is only available on Steam and now Xbox, as was recently announced, and as a result is not able to be played on the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5. We imagine it will make its way to PS consoles some day, but not quite yet. Phasmophobia cannot be played on the PS4 or PS5.

Considering the fact that Phasmophobia has received several updates adding content such as new enemy types, new maps, and new difficulty levels that consistently bring players back into the fold to investigate its haunted locales, it’s only a matter of time until the title eventually finds its way to PlayStation systems.

Until then, however, Kinetic Games is completely focused on improving the PC version and now the Xbox edition, while also expanding the tools and content available to its players.

And that’s everything you need to know about Phasmophobia’s availability on PS4 and PS5. If you’re looking to hone your ghost-hunting abilities after picking the game up, take a look at Twinfinite’s guide on how to effectively use the Spirit Box equipment item or the best ways to use the DOTS Projector item.

