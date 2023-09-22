Payday 3 Failed to Fetch Config Data Error: How to Fix It & What It Means

Payday 3’s launch was off to a rough start, as numerous players have encountered problems with the network. More specifically, you can run into the ‘Nebula Data Error: Failed to fetch config data’ prompt that can prevent you from logging into the session. Some players have found a solution to this issue, and we’re here to show you which ones have been proven to work, along with the current status of Payday 3’s servers.

What Does ‘Nebula Data Error: Failed to Fetch Config Data’ Mean in Payday 3?

The ‘Failed to fetch config data’ error is seemingly linked to problems with Payday 3’s servers, so the issue may be out of your hands until Starbreeze Studios initiates a proper solution. There’s been a ton of problems surrounding the matchmaking system, especially since the game requires an online connection to play.

Other variations of the Nebula Data Error have also appeared and seem to be associated with server problems as well. Thus, if you run into these prompts, you may need to wait for a bit while the studio works on the error.

How to Fix Failed to Fetch Config Data Error in Payday 3

Although the Nebula Data Error can presumably only be fixed by the developers, you can still try to perform the following techniques to resolve the issue:

Unlink your Nebula account and make a new one on Starbreeze.

Check the Payday 3 servers.

Verify game files on Steam.

Install the latest Payday 3 updates.

Restart your game.

Wait until the problem has been fixed by Starbreeze Studios.

Reddit user Rainbowstaple has indicated that the Config Data error can be solved when unlinking your Nebula account, which will be based on your console. You can then link a new account to this version to hopefully get back on track in Payday 3.

Besides this method, you can restart the game to restore any lost connections or ensure your file is up-to-date with all the latest features. Unfortunately, you may need to wait until Starbreeze Studios resolves the error since they are currently working on the problem.

The team is still working on the current matchmaking service outage, hoping to have a more positive update soon. — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 22, 2023

We’ll be sure to keep you informed on the recent changes as we await more information that can potentially fix the ‘Failed to fetch config data’ error. While here, you can explore the relevant links below to view more Payday 3 content.