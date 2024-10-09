Paradox Clans Tier List (October 2024)

There are over 60 clans in Paradox, a new Bleach game in Roblox. They belong to three different races of beings: Soul Reapers, Hollow, and Quincy. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a tier list of the best clans in Paradox, including their main strengths and weaknesses.

Best Clans Tier List for Paradox

Rankings Clans S Zaraki (Soul Reaper), Aizen (Soul Reaper), Yamamoto (Soul Reaper), Cifer (Hollow), Louisenbairn (Hollow), Yhwach (Quincy). A Kurosaki (Soul Reaper), Starrk (Hollow), Jaegerjaquez (Hollow), Unohana (Soul Reaper), Halibel (Hollow), Valkyrie (Quincy). B Ichimaru (Soul Reaper), Urahara (Soul Reaper), Odelschwanck (Hollow), Chelute (Hollow), Hirako (Soul Reaper), Kuchiki (Soul Reaper), Komamura (Soul Reaper), Granz (Hollow), Gilga (Hollow), Llargo (Hollow).

S-Tier Clans

The following clans are what you would call overpowered, with massive stat numbers and huge buffs. All these clans are out of reach for other tiers.

Clans Pros Cons Zaraki (Soul Reaper) -High raw strength and power.

-High durability and resilience.

-Dominates PvP battles with brute force.

-Good in both 1v1 and 2v2 duels.

-Buffs HP by +10 and Posture by +5. Low Reiatsu and has no Reiatsu buff. Aizen (Soul Reaper) -Access to powerful illusionary techniques.

-Quickly gains tactical advantage in high-level battles.

-Highly skilled in midrange and long-range combat.

-The only real counter to Zaraki clan.

-Buffs HP by +10, Reiatsu by +10, and Posture by +5. Weak in close range combat. Yamamoto (Soul Reaper) -Powerful fire-based elemental abilities.

-Highly effective AoE attacks, dealing damage over time.

-Excellent in large-scale battles in both PvE and PvP.

-Well equipped for both defense and offense.

-Buffs HP by +15 and Reiatsu by +15. Weak in 1v1 scenarios. Cifer (Hollow) -Excellent for 1v1 combat scenarios.

-Extremely high speed and mobility.

-Best for small-scale battles.

-Powerful and fast bursts.

-Buffs HP by +10, Reiatsu by +10, and Posture by +4. Weak in large-scale combat scenarios. Louisenbairn (Hollow) -Excellent timing and positioning techniques.

-Best for PvP combat scenarios.

-Highly precise abilities and coordination.

-Mostly performs long-range attacks.

-Buffs HP by +17, Reiatsu by +9, and Posture by +3. Weak in PvE and large-scale battles. Yhwach (Quincy) -The only real counter to Hollow clans.

-High Reiatsu buff and powerful Reiatsu abilities.

-Super versatile with unique combat skills. Limited strength and physical damage.

A-Tier Clans

Some of the legendary and rare clans aren’t as strong, but they’re still highly efficient in different combat situations, which makes them highly sought out, although with a few weaker points here and there.

Clans Pros Cons Kurosaki (Soul Reaper) -Universal abilities for all types of combat.

-Very well balanced for progression.

-Buffs Reiatsu by +20 and Posture by +5. -Low HP and has no HP buff.

-Relies on cooperation with Quincy clans. Starrk (Hollow) -Powerful ranged attacks.

-Specializes in hit-and-run tactics.

-Buffs Reiatsu by +20 and Posture by +3. -Low HP and has no HP buff.

-Ineffective in close-range combat. Jaegerjaquez (Hollow) -High burst damage.

-Excellent for longer battles.

-Buffs HP by +15 and Posture by +5. -Low Reiatsu and has no Reiatsu buff.

-Requires extremely aggressive playstyle to be effective. Unohana (Soul Reaper) -Has the ability to heal.

-Effective in large-scale combat scenarios.

-Buffs HP by +15 and Posture by +5. -Always serves as the target bait for enemies.

-Limited focus on combat. Halibel (Hollow) -Highly resilient and adptable to various combat situations.

-Mostly effective in large-scale battles.

-Buffs HP by +15 and Posture by +8. -Often serves as the target bait for enemies.

-Weak in PvP and 1v1 combat scenarios. Valkyrie (Quincy) -Excellent with bows and long-range weapons.

-Good for both PvP and PvE battles.

-Balanced abilities and buff. -Limited focus on specific combat situations.

-Weaker in PvP than in PvE.

B-Tier Clans

Lastly, this batch of clans mostly consists of choices that have very few buffs or skills, but they’re still good practice for beginner players.

Clans Pros Cons Ichimaru (Soul Reaper) -Good physical damage.

-Decent in PvP combat.

-Buffs HP by +7 and Posture by +1. -Weak Reiatsu damage.

-Has no Reiatsu buff.

-Weak in PvE combat. Urahara (Soul Reaper) -Good Reiatsu damage and skills.

-Decent in PvE combat.

-Buffs Reiatsu by +8. -Weak physical damage.

-Has no HP or Posture buffs.

-Weak in PvP combat. Odelschwanck (Hollow) -Has the ability to heal.

-Buffs HP by +10. -Weak in combat scenarios.

-Has no Reiatsu or Posture buffs. Chelute (Hollow) -Good combat skills for both PvE and PvP.

-Buffs HP by +10. -Dependance on other players.

-Has no Reiatsu or Posture buffs. Hirako (Soul Reaper) -Good Shikai abilities.

-Buffs Reiatsu by +5. -Too reliant on Shikai with limited applications.

-Has no HP or Posture buffs. Kuchiki (Soul Reaper) -Skilled blade master.

-Buffs HP by +5. -Underwhelming damage.

-Has no Reiatsu or Posture buffs. Komamura (Soul Reaper) -Good strength for close-range combat.

-Buffs Posture by +3. -Lack of speed.

-Has no Reiatsu or HP buffs. Granz (Hollow) -Decent Resurrection skills.

-Buffs Reiatsu by +8. -Too vulnerable to Soul Reaper attacks.

-Has no HP or Posture buffs. Gilga (Hollow) -Decent strength for PvP duels.

-Buffs HP by +4 and Posture by +2. -Requires highly aggressive strategy.

-Has no Reiatsu buff. Llargo (Hollow) -Versatile in many combat scenarios.

-Buffs Posture by +4. -Reliance on specific conditions.

-Has no Reiatsu or HP buffs.

