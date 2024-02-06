Palworld Best Fruit Combos

Skill Fruits are an essential part of boosting your Pal’s combat moves in Palworld. If you want to know about the best Skill Fruit combos for your favorite Pal then read on!

Recommended Videos

Best Skill Fruits to Combine in Palworld

Equipping Skill Fruits is simple and quick and will boost your Pal’s attack but how do we know which ones to use? You can use any of the available Skill Fruits on any Pal type without worrying about their elemental type. For example: you can equip a Flare Storm (Fire) to Penking even though he is a Water/Ice type.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

With this in mind, you will want to think strategically about which combo of Palworld Fruits to use. It is logical to want to boost a Fire-type Pal with more Fire Skills but you may want to think about increasing the damage they can achieve against other enemy Pals. Each Elemental type has a specific weakness so it can be super useful to give your Pal an active skill of a different Element to boost its effectiveness in battle.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Which Skill Fruits you combine is entirely up to you and depends on which Pals you like to keep in your Party. When combining your Fruits you will want to consider the following:

Combine Fruits with different cooldown speeds to get the most out of each;

Adding Fruits of different Elements to add effectiveness against multiple enemy Pal types;

Avoiding Fruits which incapacitate your Pal after use such as Self Destruct and Implode.

Generally speaking, you will find the skills with high DPS have a high cooldown time. This is also the case with AoE skills such as Fire Ball and Lightning Strike. These hit hard over a large area and cause damage over time so they have quite a long cooldown. Combing these skills with something like Grass Tornado or Flare Storm which do medium damage with a short cooldown would be ideal.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As you can see in the image above we have given a Dark Ice type Pal Neutral and Fire skills to boost their effectiveness against other Pal types, particularly those it may be weak against.

All Active Skills in Palworld

Each Pal can be taught up to three Active Skills. They either learn skills corresponding to their Element as they level up or you can teach them via Skill Fruits. The best Palworld Fruit combos would need a mix of CT and Power to get the most out of a fight! The following Active Skills can be taught via Skill Fruits:

Skill Element CT (Seconds) Power Tri-Lightning Electric 22 90 Shockwave Electric 4 40 Lightning Streak Electric 16 75 Spark Blast Electric 2 30 Lightning Strike Electric 120 40 Electric Ball Electric 9 50 Cryst Breath Ice 22 90 Icicle Cutter Ice 10 55 Ice Missile Ice 3 30 Iceberg Ice 15 70 Flare Storm Fire 18 80 Fire Blast Fire 2 30 Spirit Fire Fire 7 45 Fire Breath Fire 15 70 Flare Arrow Fire 10 55 Ignis Rage Fire 120 40 Fire Ball Fire 150 55 Pal Blast Neutral 55 150 Power Shot Neutral 4 35 Self Destruct Neutral 55 180 Power Bomb Neutral 15 70 Air Cannon Neutral 2 25 Implode Neutral 55 180 Acid Rain Water 18 80 Aqua Blast Water 4 40 Hydro Jet Water 2 30 Bubble Blast Water 13 65 Dragon Breath Dragon 15 70 Dragon Burst Dragon 10 55 Dragon Cannon Dragon 2 30 Poison Fog Dark 30 0 Nightmare Ball Dark 30 100 Poison Blast Dark 2 30 Dark Ball Dark 4 40 Shadow Burst Dark 10 55 Rock Lance Ground 55 150 Sand Blast Ground 4 40 Stone Blast Ground 10 55 Stone Cannon Ground 15 70 Wind Cutter Grass 2 30 Seed Mine Grass 13 65 Seed Machine Grass 9 50 Grass Tornado Grass 18 80

Those are all of the Skill Fruits you can use in Palworld and the best Fruit combos you can create. For more Palworld hints and help including which we believe are the best Pals in the game, find more guides below.