Palworld Best Fruit Combos

A Skill Fruit a day...

dinosaur pal in palworld
Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Skill Fruits are an essential part of boosting your Pal’s combat moves in Palworld. If you want to know about the best Skill Fruit combos for your favorite Pal then read on!

Best Skill Fruits to Combine in Palworld

Equipping Skill Fruits is simple and quick and will boost your Pal’s attack but how do we know which ones to use? You can use any of the available Skill Fruits on any Pal type without worrying about their elemental type. For example: you can equip a Flare Storm (Fire) to Penking even though he is a Water/Ice type.

palworld skill fruits added to pal
Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

With this in mind, you will want to think strategically about which combo of Palworld Fruits to use. It is logical to want to boost a Fire-type Pal with more Fire Skills but you may want to think about increasing the damage they can achieve against other enemy Pals. Each Elemental type has a specific weakness so it can be super useful to give your Pal an active skill of a different Element to boost its effectiveness in battle.

palworld skill fruits in inventory
Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Which Skill Fruits you combine is entirely up to you and depends on which Pals you like to keep in your Party. When combining your Fruits you will want to consider the following:

  • Combine Fruits with different cooldown speeds to get the most out of each;
  • Adding Fruits of different Elements to add effectiveness against multiple enemy Pal types;
  • Avoiding Fruits which incapacitate your Pal after use such as Self Destruct and Implode.

Generally speaking, you will find the skills with high DPS have a high cooldown time. This is also the case with AoE skills such as Fire Ball and Lightning Strike. These hit hard over a large area and cause damage over time so they have quite a long cooldown. Combing these skills with something like Grass Tornado or Flare Storm which do medium damage with a short cooldown would be ideal.

equipping skill fruits to pal palworld
Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As you can see in the image above we have given a Dark Ice type Pal Neutral and Fire skills to boost their effectiveness against other Pal types, particularly those it may be weak against.

All Active Skills in Palworld

Each Pal can be taught up to three Active Skills. They either learn skills corresponding to their Element as they level up or you can teach them via Skill Fruits. The best Palworld Fruit combos would need a mix of CT and Power to get the most out of a fight! The following Active Skills can be taught via Skill Fruits:

SkillElementCT (Seconds)Power
Tri-LightningElectric2290
ShockwaveElectric440
Lightning StreakElectric1675
Spark Blast Electric230
Lightning StrikeElectric12040
Electric BallElectric950
Cryst BreathIce2290
Icicle CutterIce1055
Ice MissileIce330
IcebergIce1570
Flare StormFire1880
Fire BlastFire230
Spirit FireFire745
Fire BreathFire1570
Flare ArrowFire1055
Ignis RageFire12040
Fire Ball Fire15055
Pal BlastNeutral55150
Power ShotNeutral435
Self DestructNeutral55180
Power BombNeutral1570
Air CannonNeutral225
ImplodeNeutral55180
Acid RainWater1880
Aqua BlastWater440
Hydro JetWater230
Bubble BlastWater1365
Dragon BreathDragon1570
Dragon BurstDragon1055
Dragon CannonDragon230
Poison FogDark300
Nightmare BallDark30100
Poison BlastDark230
Dark BallDark440
Shadow BurstDark1055
Rock LanceGround55150
Sand BlastGround440
Stone BlastGround1055
Stone CannonGround1570
Wind CutterGrass230
Seed MineGrass1365
Seed MachineGrass950
Grass TornadoGrass1880

Those are all of the Skill Fruits you can use in Palworld and the best Fruit combos you can create. For more Palworld hints and help including which we believe are the best Pals in the game, find more guides below.

