Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
NBA 2K25 player celebrating fans cheering ready to go shirtless
image via 2K Games
Category:
Guides

How to Take Your Shirt Off & Go Shirtless in NBA 2K25

Beat the heat by going shirtless in NBA 2K25
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Sep 6, 2024 11:59 am

Going shirtless has become progressively easier over the years in NBA 2K titles and NBA 2K25 is no exception. If you want to get rid of any excessive topwear and flaunt what your character has got underneath out in the open, then just remove the top. We’ll quickly go over the requirement and the method to take your shirt off and go shirtless in NBA 2K25.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock ‘No Shirt’ Top and Go Shirtless

Going shirtless requires you to unlock the going shirtless rep reward. In the MyCAREER game mode, you will get the option to choose an affiliation. Once you decide on your affiliation, you can choose between ELITE or RISE, you will unlock the affiliation rewards system. This system has many different tiers of rewards and you can gain points for these rewards by playing games for your affiliation. Once you hit Rookie Tier IV you unlock the option to ‘Take off your shirt and flex in MyCity.’

NBA 2K25 no shirt reward at rookie tier 4
Screenshot via Twinfinite

To take off your shirt, go into the MYCAREER menu, navigate to MyPlayer, choose Appearance, then choose Clothes -> The City -> Top, and select the ‘No Shirt’ option you unlock as the Rookie Tier IV rewards.

After this, you can start going shirtless both around the city and inside your games in NBA 2K25. Just play a bunch of games after picking an affiliation and quickly make your way up to Rookie IV to unlock the No Shirt top

That’s all you need to know on how to unlock the No Shirt top and go shirtless in NBA 2K25. For more NBA 2K25 guides, be sure to unlock We also have guides in our NBA 2K25 hub on topics like how to change the shot meter and all the dribble move requirements, and how much VC it takes to go to 99 in stats.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.