How to Take Your Shirt Off & Go Shirtless in NBA 2K25

Going shirtless has become progressively easier over the years in NBA 2K titles and NBA 2K25 is no exception. If you want to get rid of any excessive topwear and flaunt what your character has got underneath out in the open, then just remove the top. We’ll quickly go over the requirement and the method to take your shirt off and go shirtless in NBA 2K25.

How to Unlock ‘No Shirt’ Top and Go Shirtless

Going shirtless requires you to unlock the going shirtless rep reward. In the MyCAREER game mode, you will get the option to choose an affiliation. Once you decide on your affiliation, you can choose between ELITE or RISE, you will unlock the affiliation rewards system. This system has many different tiers of rewards and you can gain points for these rewards by playing games for your affiliation. Once you hit Rookie Tier IV you unlock the option to ‘Take off your shirt and flex in MyCity.’

To take off your shirt, go into the MYCAREER menu, navigate to MyPlayer, choose Appearance, then choose Clothes -> The City -> Top, and select the ‘No Shirt’ option you unlock as the Rookie Tier IV rewards.

After this, you can start going shirtless both around the city and inside your games in NBA 2K25. Just play a bunch of games after picking an affiliation and quickly make your way up to Rookie IV to unlock the No Shirt top

That's all you need to know on how to unlock the No Shirt top and go shirtless in NBA 2K25.

