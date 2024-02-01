MW3 & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass – New Weapons & Skins Leaks

The end of season 1 is nearing, and what does that mean? That a new one is coming! We are getting a bunch of new content, including weapons and skins, though no concrete info is out yet.

Still, we compiled all the leaks for the new weapons and skins coming in the MW3 and Warzone Season 2 battle pass just below. Check it out.

Leaks of New Weapons & Skins in MW3 & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass

Season 2 of MW3 and Warzone will start on February 7th, bringing in fresh maps, weapons, skins, operators, and a new battle pass. Activision revealed this info on Twitter/X and their official Call of Duty YouTube channel.

Since then, rumors and leaks have started to spread. Some are completely unfounded, but there are certain ones that even Activision themselves confirmed with their Roadmap Twitter post. Here is what we know so far:

New Weapons in MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass

BP90 – Real designation FN F2000. An FN Herstal manufactured bullpup assault rifle chambered in 5.56 NATO. It last appeared in-game back in CoD Vanguard.

– Real designation FN F2000. An FN Herstal manufactured bullpup assault rifle chambered in 5.56 NATO. It last appeared in-game back in CoD Vanguard. SOA Subverter – Real designation Beretta ARX160. It’s a polymer assault rifle chambered in 5.56 NATO and 7.62×39. Also, it looks like a SCAR and a G36 offspring.

– Real designation Beretta ARX160. It’s a polymer assault rifle chambered in 5.56 NATO and 7.62×39. Also, it looks like a SCAR and a G36 offspring. RAM-9 – 9mm version of real-life IWI Tavor.

– 9mm version of real-life IWI Tavor. Soulrender – Sword weapon as part of the Walking Dead collab.

New Skins and Operators in MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass

Rick Grimes Operator – One of the main characters in the Walking Dead series.

– One of the main characters in the Walking Dead series. Michonne Operator – One of the main characters in the Walking Dead series.

– One of the main characters in the Walking Dead series. Kate Laswell Operator – A recurring character in the CoD universe whom you encounter in the Deep Cover mission, as well as in the Zombies mode.

– A recurring character in the CoD universe whom you encounter in the Deep Cover mission, as well as in the Zombies mode. John Doe Black Cell Operator

Over 60 new weapon and operator skins .

. New Task Force 141 skins for Soap, Ghost, and possibly Price, Farah, etc.

for Soap, Ghost, and possibly Price, Farah, etc. New Konni skins for Makarov, and possibly Nolan, Warden, etc.

Other Expected Content for MW3 and Warzone

Fortune’s Keep Warzone map.

Warzone map. Portable Decontamination Station field upgrade.

field upgrade. Five new game modes , including Hordepoint and Team Gungame .

, including and . Five new multiplayer maps and two new variants, including Vista, Stash House, Departures, Das Haus Remastered, Skidgrow, Airborne, and Operation Tin Man.

That sums up all the info leaks of the upcoming MW3 and Warzone Season 2 battle pass. We will keep the article updated as more information surfaces. Until then, check out our other MW3 and Warzone guides. Some are even linked just below, including a guide on how to finish all Zombie camo challenges.