MW3 Hyper Cranked Mode Explained

The fan-favorite Hyper Cranked mode makes its welcome return to Call of Duty in MW3 Season 4. First appearing in Call of Duty: Ghosts back in 2013, Hyper Cranked turns things up a notch for some fast-paced trigger-happy goodness. The coveted game mode comes alongside a host of new content for Season 4 and joins other exciting new modes such as Demolition and Havoc. Find out everything you need to know about the MW3 Hyper Cranked mode below.

Recommended Videos

Hyper Cranked launches at the same time MW3 Season 4 goes live on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Players can dive into this frantic game mode at 9 AM PDT/ 12 PM EDT/ 5 PM BST/ 6 PM CEST.

As with previous Limited-Time Modes, the Hyper Cranked mode will most likely disappear from Modern Warfare 3 when Season 4 ends or when Season 4 Reloaded drops.

What is Hyper Cranked in Modern Warfare 3?

Hyper Cranked is a new multiplayer game mode in Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3. It is a different take on the traditional Team Deathmatch game mode that puts more of an emphasis on getting kills quickly to score points.

Right from the horse’s mouth, Sledgehammer Games describe it as a “twisted spin” on Team Deathmatch that “pressures you into chaining kills… within a specific amount of time before a countdown reaches zero, or you’ll explode.” Sounds intense!

Image Source: Activision

Unlike previous iterations of Cranked in past CoD titles, Hyper Cranked in MW3 will give you the Cranked status as soon as you spawn in. To help speed things along, players have faster reload, weapon swap, and movement speed after their first kill. You’ll need to rack up as many kills as possible while Cranked, as this will net you two points for your team for each kill. The first team to reach 100 points wins the match.

As speed is the name of the game, we expect that utilizing some of Season 4’s new SMG Aftermarket Parts and the new Superi 46 SMG will be key to staying as nimble as possible while out in the field. We recommend you familiarize yourself with some of Season 4’s new maps to maximize your movement and positioning to stay ahead of the curb.

That’s it for the Hyper Cranked Mode in MW3 Season 4. For more related content, be sure to check out our guides on how to get new Warzone Season 4 rewards and all content coming to MW3 and Warzone in Season 4.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more