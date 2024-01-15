Eagerly awaiting the release of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded? The main question you’ve probably been asking is when the update will be up and running. Here’s our MW3 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded start time countdown.

MW3 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Release Time Countdown

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded will release on January 17, 2024, at 5 PM UTC. When this moment arrives, you will be instantly able to play MW3 Season 1 Reloaded.

As Activision announced earlier, Season 1 Reloaded will bring a lot of new content. There are new maps, game modes, and even more.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 2 : 0 9 : 3 7 : 0 3

MW3 Season 1 Reloaded Changes

The most important new things in Season 1 Reloaded are a brand new 6v6 Multiplayer map and a couple of new game modes. There’s also Multiplayer Ranked Play, a public event in Warzone, and a new Warlord in Zombies.

The new 6v6 Multiplayer map is Rio, and it’s a map of a medium size. The map is located inside a shopping mall in Rio de Janeiro, bringing both indoor and outdoor battles.

As for the new game modes in MW3 Season 1 Reloaded, there are three of them:

Team Gunfight : Players fight in 6v6 matches all across the regular Multiplayer maps. All players get the same, randomized Loadout before the start of each round.

: Players fight in 6v6 matches all across the regular Multiplayer maps. All players get the same, randomized Loadout before the start of each round. Headquarters : Stand your ground and defend your Headquarters at all costs! If you are in the defending team, make sure to acquire a secure spot. That’s because respawns are disabled in this game mode.

: Stand your ground and defend your Headquarters at all costs! If you are in the defending team, make sure to acquire a secure spot. That’s because respawns are disabled in this game mode. Infected: One player will be randomly assigned at the beginning of the match to be the starting infected. Their goal will be to bring down all the other players. When they kill one, it turns them into the infected Operators who will join them. Survivors have to keep the infected ones at bay.

Multiplayer Ranked Play will include 4v4 matches with regular Call of Duty rules. As you progress through matches, you will rise or fall through rankings and leagues based on your performances and skills.

A new public LTM is coming to Warzone, inspired by the TV show The Boys. In this event, eliminated Operators leave drop doses of Temp V behind them. This makes it possible for the survivors to collect temporary power boosts such as Heat Vision.

MW3 Season 1 Reloaded also brings a new warlord in Zombies. You’ll get the opportunity to fight Dokkaebi, a warlord in Zaravan City. You’ll have to eliminate it with everything you’ve got, including drones and turrets.

That’s all you need to know about the MW3 Season 1 Reloaded start time. That’s as well as the content included inside. There are only a few days left until the official release. We hope you’re ready for new challenges and battles. Stay frosty!