MultiVersus Codes (June 2024)

MultiVersus is a free crossover fighting game where you can control various Warner Bros characters in 2D battles. If you want to get some freebies, like Gleamium, you can redeem the following MultiVersus codes!

All MultiVersus Codes

MultiVersus Codes (Active)

GM43D7Y7JHHKP8G3EJAO – 50 Gleamium, Matrix Code Banana Guard Variant, or a Thanks! rare sticker.

– 50 Gleamium, Matrix Code Banana Guard Variant, or a Thanks! rare sticker. EQPH9-ITLYH-Z5DJA-BQAMO – 50 Gleamium, Matrix Code Banana Guard Variant, or a Thanks! rare sticker.

MultiVersus Codes (Expired)

There are no expired coupons in MultiVersus.

How To Redeem Codes in MultiVersus

Go to the MultiVersus redemption page. Log in or sign in to your WB Games account. Link the platform where you play the game to your account. Insert a valid coupon into the textbox and click Claim. Log in to MultiVersus to claim your free rewards.

How Do You Get More MultiVersus Codes?

Bookmarking this page is the easiest way to get more MultiVersus coupons. We’ll update this post whenever the developer releases a new code. However, you can also visit the MultiVersus X account to get coupons straight from the source and keep up with the latest news.

Why Are My MultiVersus Codes Not Working?

As you can see, all MultiVersus coupons are rather complicated and long, so we recommend copying and pasting directly from our list. Another viable reason is that the code may have already expired, and you can no longer redeem it on the website.

What Is MultiVersus?

MultiVersus is a free-to-play game that lets you control iconic Warner Bros characters, like Shaggy and Batman. The gameplay revolves around PvP battles where you must defeat your opponents on top of 2D platforms. Although you can play solo, the game is designed to be played as a team with two members. Since the game is free-to-play, you will encounter various currencies in this game. The rarest one is Gleamium, which you can use to purchase variants, taunts, banners, profile icons, premium battle passes, and many more.

