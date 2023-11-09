Are Mortal Kombat 1 Servers Down? How to Check Server Status

Large or popular games like Mortal Kombat tend to come across issues now and again so it may be no surprise when servers crash! Although it can be frustrating when you can’t get into your favorite game, we have a few ways to check if the servers are having issues. Read on to find out how to check if Mortal Kombat 1 servers are down.

Are Mortal Kombat 1 Servers Down Right Now?

As of Thursday 9th November 2023 the Mortal Kombat servers have been having issues. Hundreds of reports have come in to various sites used to check server status, unfortunately.

Maintenance began at 10am EST for the latest update and the servers have yet to come back on. Mortal Kombat’s Twitter (X) page has explained that they will post as soon as the game is live once more but until then players will have to be patient.

If you are still struggling to get into a game when the new update is up and running then read how to check the Mortal Kombat server status below.

How to Check the Mortal Kombat 1 Server Status

You can use any one of the following sites to check the status of your game’s servers, not just with Mortal Kombat 1. Choose whichever you feel more comfortable with, they all give you the same sort of information:

Down Detector DownDetector is one of the most popular sites to check for a game or other online service is active or not.

IsDown IsDown is another choice and they also offer to show you the ping of the server at that moment.

Twitter/X You can always keep checking back with the devs themselves on Twitter for more news and updates. They should be the first ones to tell you when Mortal Kombat servers are up and running!



Of course you can always chat with other players on Mortal Kombat Reddit, or find a Mortal Kombat Discord!

That’s all we have on the Mortal Kombat 1 server status today. For more Mortal Kombat news and tips, including if you run into other errors, check out more guides below!