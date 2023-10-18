How to Fix Mortal Kombat Onslaught Error Running App

If you haven’t gotten your fix with Mortal Kombat 1, the mobile app Mortal Kombat Onslaught is available to get your fighting fill. However, players have reported issues with it since its launch that we can help with. So, if you’re running into the Error Running App problem, here’s what to do!

Mortal Kombat Onslaught Error Running App Fix

This problem mostly hits iOS users, but there’s an easy enough fix. There are other things to check to stay up on this issue and others.

Check Firmware

This all hinges on meeting the system requirements, though. Double-check that you are running over iOS 16. For Android users, you must be above 7.0 on your device. However, either issue would likely result in a different error, so you’d otherwise know if this was your issue.

Keeping your devices up to date is generally the best bet, though.

Log Out of Game Center

Game Center seems to be what is causing the issue. When you get this error, close out of the game completely. Now, go into your settings and log out of Game Center from there. This will ensure that when you load up Mortal Kombat Onslaught, it will be what tries to log you back in, which should work. For some odd reason, there is a conflict between the game itself and Game Center, and this should rectify it.

This should entirely solve the issue, but if it doesn’t, you will have to repeat this process every time.

Check Twitter

You can always check the official Mortal Kombat Onslaught Twitter account to see if they acknowledge this issue.

Hopefully, this solves your Error Running App problem, and it won’t creep back up. We will keep an eye on Mortal Kombat Onslaught if any further issues arise. If you are playing it and come across anything else, please let us know in the comments.