How To Play EAS FC Mobile Limited Beta: iOS, Android, Teams & More

After a period of anticipation and excitement, EA Sports’ FC Mobile has launched its limited Beta ahead of the first installment in the post-FIFA franchise. Here’s everything you need to know about accessing the Limited Beta, whether you’re on Android or iOS.

FC Mobile Limited Beta Launched on Android and iOS

On July 31, EA confirmed the FC Mobile Limited Beta opened on July 31. It will end on August 31, 2023, giving mobile players a full month of prep and football fun ahead of the game’s full launch. There’s no confirmed full release date, but a fall launch to coincide with FC 24 on console and PC seems likely.

Unfortunately, it’s not quite as open as players might have liked, with certain stipulations in place to limit the number of people accessing the Beta. Don’t worry, because we’re running through how to join and what content there is so, if you’re eligible, you’ll be diving in shortly.

How To Access on Android

It’s easiest to play the game on Android. Unfortunately, the Beta is only open in certain countries on the Google Play Store. Currently, these are: Canada, Malaysia, Australia and Romania.

If you’re based in one of these nations, just do the following:

Head to the Google Play Store. Search for the ‘FC Mobile Limited Beta’. Download the app and enjoy!

How To Access on iOS

For those on Apple devices, it’s slightly more complicated to access. It’s available via iOS’ TestFlight, an Apple platform designed to let players test beta versions of apps before they are officially released. Players need to ensure their devices meet the following requirements:

iPhone or iPad running iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 or later

TestFlight on the iOS or iPadOS device that you’ll use for testing

A valid Apple ID

After that, players need to wait for an invitation link. These are acquired once the TestFlight app is downloaded, but there are limited spots so players are not guaranteed one. The official EA social channels are releasing more over the Beta’s duration, so ensure you’re staying tuned to those for links. After that, it’s a case of:

Open the invitation link. You will be redirected to the TestFlight app. Tap “Start Testing” to join the Beta program. After joining the Beta program, there will be a list of available Beta apps in TestFlight. Find the FC Mobile Beta and tap on it to begin installing. Once the Beta is installed, it’ll display as a normal app and be playable.

EA explained that some players may receive or click on public invitation links but not be allowed in. This is because “A limited number of users are allowed into the Beta and spots can fill up quickly. If the limit has been reached you can expect to see a message upon accessing the link letting you know that the Beta is no longer accepting new testers.”

The devs specifically referenced Wednesday 2 August as a date when new links will drop.

Play the EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Limited Beta now! Available on Android for Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and Romania 🇦🇺🇨🇦🇲🇾🇷🇴



Try out these new additions:

⚽ New Gameplay Features & Controls

👥 Customize your team in Locker Room

🔻 Upgraded Menus and Player Details… pic.twitter.com/WpERz8U2Y7 — FIFA Mobile (@EAFIFAMOBILE) August 1, 2023

EAS FC Mobile Beta Features & Content

Teams & Kits

Because it’s a Beta, it’s far from the exhaustive footballing package the full game will be. There are 9 teams featured, all of which will have their new 23/24 season kits. These are:

Manchester City

Chelsea

Liverpool

Tottenham

PSG

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Juventus

Borussia Dortmund

Gameplay Features

EA also revealed five new gameplay features that’ll feature in the Beta (as well as the full game when it drops). These are:

Dynamic Game Speed: Redefined ebb and flow of the game to allow for more authentic action.

Redefined ebb and flow of the game to allow for more authentic action. Elite Shooting System: More realistic shot system which better reflects real-life trajectories and rewards smarter shooting decisions.

More realistic shot system which better reflects real-life trajectories and rewards smarter shooting decisions. True Player Personality: Reflecting authentic player traits with more attribute impact and animation diversity.

Reflecting authentic player traits with more attribute impact and animation diversity. Immersive Broadcast Experience: Improved goal replays and dynamic camera angles bring you closer to the action.

Improved goal replays and dynamic camera angles bring you closer to the action. Impact Controls: Take command of the pitch with new controls like Power Shot, Hard Tackle, and Knock-On.

Other Content

Outside of those, there’s the following modes and features:

Preseason Beta Event with Skill Games and Matches

VS Attack and Head to Head

Locker Room

New Gameplay Controls

New Menus and UI

Updated Audio Commentary

Login Bonus Rewards

There are no purchases possible within the Beta and the only sign-in option is to play as a ‘Guest’. EA have also asked for feedback and bug reporting, both of which are possible via the Beta’s official EA forum webpage.

While they did not commit to opening it up to a broader pool of players, they did hint at a reward for players looking to get involved: “We understand that some of you who can’t play the Beta are eager to get an early look at features we are testing. Your passion and enthusiasm for EAS FC Mobile is not going unnoticed.”

That’s everything on the EAS FC Mobile Limited Beta for now. We’ll update this page as and when more details and information is available, especially if it becomes easier to access. Until then, check out the related content below for everything on the future of EA’s football simulation games.