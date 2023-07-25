EAS FC Mobile: Expected Release Date, Leagues, Beta Access & More

The cat is well and truly out of the proverbial bag when it comes to EA Sports’ FC 24 succeeding the FIFA series. We’ve had the game’s reveal for PC and consoles and, as September and the new football season roll closer, excitement is building for FC 24 Mobile as well. Here’s everything we know and information on accessing the game’s Beta.

This hasn’t been confirmed, but we do expect it to coincide roughly with the full game. For EA Sports’ FC 24, the Ultimate Edition will drop on September 22. The Standard Edition’s worldwide launch is a week later, on September 29.

We do expect the FC 24 Mobile game to release around this point. Even if it doesn’t align exactly with the main game’s launch, a late September 2023 release date seems a certainty.

Because it’s a mobile game, we don’t anticipate there being different versions at different prices. Instead, there will be an update to players’ existing FIFA Mobile application, overhauling it into EA FC 24 for the new installment.

EA explained: “Once EA SPORTS FC Mobile has launched it will be available to download on the App Store or Play Store, as an update for all existing players. For existing players, you’ll see your same account name carry over, but more information on the specifics will be shared closer to EAS FC Mobile launch.”

#EASPORTSFC Mobile is coming soon. What you need to know:



• Available as an update for existing players.

• The world’s greatest players, clubs, and leagues will be there.

• Plenty of exciting content left to play this season.



Get ready: https://t.co/BCEZ8puYAI pic.twitter.com/cVXGKLFlui — FIFA Mobile (@EAFIFAMOBILE) July 13, 2023

FC 24 Mobile Beta Access: How To Join

To access the FC 24 Mobile Beta, players are required to sign up to or be invited to play-test it. It’s currently live on the Google Play Store, but only showing for users in certain locations.

Excitement over a Beta for FC Mobile has grown significantly, although it’s not quite as simple as downloading an application or diving in via your existing FIFA Mobile app. We’re not even 100% sure right now when it’ll go live. There’s reports of players being able to sign up and access the Beta, but it’s not official at the time of writing.

There is not yet a known way to access the Beta or pre-register for it beyond what is stated above. It is not thought to be available in most regions, with most players still directed to FIFA Mobile’s page on the Google store. There is not yet a word on it becoming available on the Apple Store.

Image Credit: EA / Google via Twinfinite

This is not the same as the expected Beta for the console and PC game, which we expect to to be made available to more players.

We’ll of course update this page as and when more FC Mobile Beta details are available.

Game Details and Leagues

Not a lot is known about FC Mobile’s content. EA have promised more information coming in August, so players shouldn’t have to hold out too much longer before they’re informed about what to expect.

EA have promised “unrivalled authenticity” in FC Mobile, saying the game will feature “the world’s greatest football players, clubs, leagues, and competitions, you will be able to play with players from top clubs and top leagues.”

We don’t have confirmation of what that means exactly. Nor is there information on women’s teams coming to FC Mobile’s modes as they are FC 24’s Ultimate Team.

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

The developers have confirmed the following leagues and competitions:

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa Conference League

Premier League

La Liga EA Sports

Bundesliga

Serie A TIM

Ligue 1 Uber Eats

MLS

…and many more

In terms of modes, we expect the classic FIFA modes to carry over and stay present from FIFA Mobile. That means players can look forward to Kick Off, Ultimate Team and more on their mobile devices.

As previously mentioned, we expect more details on FC Mobile in August 2023. When that date rolls round, we’ll update this article accordingly.