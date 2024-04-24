Miasma Chronicles Keypad Codes (April 2024)

Will you be able to survive in an America that has been torn apart by an unknown and brutal force known as the ‘Miasma’? That is what Miasma Chronicles is all about, as we will help Elvis and his robotic brother to somehow control this unknown force and perhaps bring life back as it was. If you’ve been playing, then you know that in the game there are several rewards and extra items hidden behind keypads with codes. So if you’ve been curious about them, we have here all the Miasma Chronicles Keypad codes that you might need. Keep reading to find out.

All Miasma Chronicles Keypad Codes

264 : Gator Zone

: Gator Zone 105 : Widow Mine

: Widow Mine 867 : Eden

: Eden 666 : The Sky Whale

: The Sky Whale 720 : Happy Hills

: Happy Hills 518 : Spendthrift Ruins

: Spendthrift Ruins 681 : The Editor Archive

: The Editor Archive 245 : DRC

: DRC 658 : Skeleton Road

: Skeleton Road 476 : Hydro Generator

: Hydro Generator 723 : Oasis

: Oasis 315: The Dying Place

What Are Miasma Chronicles Keypad Codes?

In each area in Miasma Chronicles, there are rooms or certain locations that can’t be accessed without a keypad code. But, of course, finding said keypad code is not easy as you will have to follow a certain number of clues to find them. For example, you may have to count the number of blinks in the old keypad next to the one you’re trying to access to find out each number, as is the case with the Gator Zone.

While finding out what each keypad code is on your own is not impossible, it will require a bit of time and trial and error. But with each code being a maximum of three numbers, at least you can be sure that there will only be a limited number of guesses possible, once you understand the clues that you’ve gathered by reading the notes scattered around.

