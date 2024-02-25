Nexus War Civilization Codes (February 2024)

In Nexus War Civilization, if you’re going to rebuild your city, you need resources. That takes a considerable amount of effort, time, and manpower. Luckily, with just a few Nexus War Civilization codes, you can start off on the right foot.

All Nexus War Civilization Codes List

Codes are a fantastic way to get resources in the game, which is incredibly handy if you just started playing. Naturally, you should redeem them in Nexus War Civilization before they expire.

Nexus War Civilization Codes (Working)

NWHeropack : x3 200K Hero Exp, x3 10K Megafruits, x3 Epic Beacons, x3 10K Cohegen, x3 7.5K Pyrostones, x3 5K Aetherion

: x3 200K Hero Exp, x3 10K Megafruits, x3 Epic Beacons, x3 10K Cohegen, x3 7.5K Pyrostones, x3 5K Aetherion nexusglam: x1 Glare Avatar Frame, x3 50k Hero Exp, x3 10k Megafruit, x3 10k Cohegen, x3 7.5k Pyrostone, x3 5k Aetherion

Nexus War Civilization Codes (Expired)

thanksgiving

merrychristmas

How to Redeem Codes in Nexus War Civilization

Complete Chapter 2: Intelligence Tasks For Once. Now tap on your profile picture in the top-left corner and choose Settings from the menu. Choose Bundle Exchange in the lower-left corner, then type in a working code. Close the Settings menu. Choose the Mail button along the bottom. Select System and you’ll see a series of emails. Open each one and select the Claim button for your rewards.

How Can You Get More Nexus War Civilization Codes?

It depends on what platform you’d like to use and or have access to. For social media, there’s the official Nexus War Civilization Facebook page or you could join the official Nexus War Discord server.

Why Are My Nexus War Civilization Codes Not Working?

As with most mobile games, codes tend to be rather sensitive with how you type them into the text box. For starters, you need to double-check for any typos. Afterwards, make sure the right letters are capitalized, as they appear on our list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Nexus War Civilization

As a matter of fact, there are other ways to get free rewards other than through codes! Nexus War Civilization holds events, as well as giveaways, which you’ll be notified of in the official Discord and Facebook page.

What Is Nexus War Civilization?

Nexus War Civilization is an interesting combination of city building and real-time strategy, wrapped in a highly sophisticated science fiction world. You won’t just be controlling units, but incredibly strong heroes and even customize your own mech.

While there weren't that many Nexus War Civilization codes, they offered some good rewards.