Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: How To Solve Piano Puzzle in New Threads

During the New Threads mission in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Peter will need to gain access to a secret laboratory. Unfortunately, you need the password to open the path forward, and the game won’t tell you quickly. For those who need help solving the piano puzzle, we have made this guide to help you find the solution.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Piano Puzzle Solution

The clue to the passcode is located on a wooden table to your left in the previous room. You will discover a broken children’s piano, and you can press the big buttons on top to play music. If you push the red barn button, the toy will play the iconic Old MacDonald Had a Farm nursery rhyme.

So, the solution to the piano puzzle is:

Purple tile (four dots)

Purple tile (four dots)

Purple tile (four dots)

Purple tile (one dot)

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Technically, the piano toy will play Purple, Purple, Purple, Green, Blue, Blue, and Green tiles, but you just need to enter the first four notes to access the secret laboratory. You can also press the other two buttons to play other sounds, but they are irrelevant to the mission.

If you fully explore Dr. Connor’s house before reaching the puzzle, you should already notice that the man adores his family. It is not strange that the scientist decided to use his child’s favorite tune as the passcode.

Once you enter the correct numbers, the wall to your left will open to reveal a staircase into the underground laboratory. Don’t worry; you will not encounter any enemy in this area.

Based on the camera recordings, Dr. Connor had visited this location half an hour before Peter arrived. He attempted to detoxify himself, but Kraven seemed to use an altered serum. Ultimately, Dr. Connor could no longer control himself and fully turned into the Lizard.

Based on the camera recordings, Dr. Connor had visited this location half an hour before Peter arrived. He attempted to detoxify himself, but Kraven seemed to use an altered serum. Ultimately, Dr. Connor could no longer control himself and fully turned into the Lizard.