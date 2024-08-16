Madden 25 Meta Explained

Congratulations! You’re all caught up on the basics of Madden NFL 25 and are ready to dive into the game proper. Or at least, you would be if you understood the Madden Meta that shifts and changes over the course of each entry’s lifespan. Fortunately, we’re here to help you wrap your head around the concept.

What Is the Madden Meta? Offensive and Defensive Meta Explained

Image Credit: NFL and EA

To start, it’s worth noting that the Madden Meta isn’t as complicated as it sounds.

The long and short of it is that it’s the generally accepted understanding among players as to what types of offense and defense are currently the best to use. For example: A large chunk of Madden 24’s lifespan saw offensive plays that sent the ball deep and to the side as the game’s offensive meta. This is due to the fact that both the game’s initial AI and other players online tended to focus their defenses on the center, making them beatable with plays which went around or behind them.

In response, the defensive meta responded to this pattern. Players eventually adopted strategies wherein they spread out their defense in order to counter this pattern, which was in turn countered via updates to the game and other players adjusting their play style.

What is the Madden NFL 25 Meta? Explained

Which brings us back to our main topic: What is the current Madden 25 Meta?

Though it’s still a little too early for us to give a definitive answer due to the game just coming out, we can at least hazard a guess based on our own time with the game. Bare in mind that this can and will change on a regular basis, so check back regularly for the latest meta info.

Madden 25 Offensive Meta, Explained

For offense, the current meta looks to be mid and long range passes. The game’s AI and other players have a generally diverse array of defensive patterns, so plays which circumvent or go way past defensive plays are ideal.

In terms of the best plays for this, the answer depends on the situation. PA Verticals are a great go-to for bombing the ball across the field without wasting a down, and they allow you to deal with spread out defensive formations the majority of the time.

More concentrated defensive formations, meanwhile, can be dealt with via plays that send one or more players to the sides of the opposing team before they sprint for the endzone. An Inside Cross, or most Gun formations, can do the trick and help you secure steady progress toward a touchdown with every play.

Madden 25 Defensive Meta, Explained

For defense, the meta is similarly situational and largely responsive to the offensive meta.

PA Verticals, and most other spread out offensive formations, can be countered with defensive formations and plays that cover a larger area. 3-4 formations in particular will go a long way in helping you minimize or even prevent yards gained by the other player, so make sure you choose a playbook which includes them.

Nickel and Dime formations are also excellent options you can fall back on. Most all of them provide some nicely distributed coverage, and they keep the defensive line concentrated in a way that can let you force your way through the center when needed.

Again, this meta can and will shift the longer the game is out. Be sure to check back later so that you know the latest about the Madden 25 Meta, and so that you can ensure you’re always playing with the best possible strategies.

