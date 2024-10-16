Last War Codes (October 2024)

It’s not a new game by any means, but Last War codes are a brand-new feature in the beloved mobile hit. Added to celebrate the game’s Discord hitting 400,000 members, there is now a CD key redemption mechanic to net you free resources as you play. Let’s take a look at them all!

Recommended Videos

All Last War Codes

Last War Codes (Working)

LWDC400K: 300 Gems, five EXP boosts, and one puzzle piece (New)

Last War Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Last War via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Last War

Redeeming codes in Last War is quite different from how other mobile games do it. Here’s what you’ll have to do:

Play Last War until you’ve created an account and completed the tutorial.

Next, head to the official Last War CD key redemption site.

Type your UID into the first text box and then the code into the second, and press Confirm.

Check your in-game mail back on the app to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Last War Codes?

The best place to start when looking for more Last War codes is the game’s official website. Here, you’ll also find links to other useful pages such as Facebook, X, and the game’s Discord server. Any of them could host codes, but it’s too early to say for definite, since the game has only just added this mechanic.

As such, we’d also recommend that you bookmark Twinfinite and check back each time you play Last War. We’ll keep an eye on the game and add any new codes to our list, ensuring you never miss out.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation is that the Last War coupon in question has already expired. That isn’t an issue just yet since codes are still so new, but each one only remains active for around two weeks. To avoid missing out, you’ll want to redeem each code as soon as you spot it on our list.

Failing that, ensure you’ve got your UID correct and that you’re typing each code in exactly as it’s displayed on our list. Even the slightest typo will cause it to not work, so it’s likely easier to just copy and paste them instead.

Those are all the Last War codes available right now! For more mobile guides, check out Skillful codes, Build a Plane Tycoon codes, and Unusual codes. We’ve also got the Type Soul Trello link, a Five Nights TD tier list, and the Fisch Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy