Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Preload & Download Size Details

It’s not long now until The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered drops, and we get to sob all over our controllers once again. The PS5 upgrade brings graphical improvements, as well as extra levels and modes, but how big will it be? Let’s look at the Last of Us Part 2 Remastered preload and download size.

How Big is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s Download File?

The game will come in at 76.164 GB for the new PS5 version. It has been noted that this is smaller than the initial PS4 release of the game from 2020, with a difference of around 2GB. This is most likely due to the PS5’s superior compression software that it boasts.

Players who are purchasing the game outright, and not following the upgrade path, will be able to preload the game on January 12, a full week ahead of its release date. This means that people will be more than ready to go once the game drops on January 19.

This information comes from a source on X (Twitter) by the name of PlayStation Game Size. They have reliably informed gamers about many other game file sizes before launch.

Image Source: Sony PlayStation

The Last of Us Part 2 looked amazing on PS4. As such, it will be interesting to see how it compares in-game to the remastered version. Although the official PS5 upgrade is exciting, the new modes such as The Lost Levels and No Return rogue-like add even more replayability to the game. They will surely be a welcome addition to the remaster.

The game was met with controversy upon launch over three years ago. It will be intriguing to see whether it is received more favorably this time around; especially as season one of HBO’s The Last of Us has since been released to critical acclaim and major fanfare.

You can grab the game from January 19. In the meantime, why not check out whether The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is coming to PC?