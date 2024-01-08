The release of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered marks the first big exclusive of the year for the PS5, but you might not be keen on paying full price if you already bought the game for PS4. Luckily, we can help with our guide on how to upgrade to The Last of Us 2 Remastered on PS5.

How to Redeem The Last of Us 2 Remastered Upgrade on PS5

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

As confirmed by Naughty Dog on Nov. 17, 2023, you should be able to upgrade to the current gen version of The Last of Us 2 so long as you own either a physical or digital copy of the game on PS4 and can access it via your PlayStation Profile.

Likewise, this copy needs to be accessed on your PS5 while it has an internet connection so that the PlayStation Store can register that you already own a copy of the game. If you own a disc copy of the game on PS4 but can’t insert it into your PS5 because you own the discless version of the console, then you won’t be able to qualify for the upgrade.

Once these hurdles are cleared though, The process should look something like this based on how past games’ remastered version upgrades were accessed:

Insert your Last of Us 2 game disc or cycle over to the game via your home page. If it isn’t visible, you can track it down in the Your Collection tab of the Game Library menu.

Look for the option to upgrade the game to the PS5 version in the Add-ons section by scrolling down from its launcher in the main menu. If the option to upgrade your version doesn’t appear here, launch the game and look for the option in the game’s main menu.

Finally, select the option to upgrade to The Last of Us Part II Remastered for $10.00. The PS5 version will then need to download fully before you can play the game.

Do You Need Your Original PS4 Copy to Play The Last of Us 2 Remastered on PS5?

Now that you’ve successfully figured out how to upgrade to the PS5 version of The Last of Us 2, you might be wondering if you need to hold onto your PS4 version.

As has been the case with most every other game upgrade in the PS5’s library, the answer is yes. If you upgraded to the PS5 version of the game via a PS4 disc copy, then you won’t be able to play the PS5 version unless the disc is inserted into your console.

It’s a minor inconvenience in the grand scheme of things though, and basically just means you’ll need to treat your PS4 copy as a PS5 disc for the game moving forward.

Now that you know how to upgrade to The Last of Us 2 remastered on PS5, you're all set to dig into other aspects of the game.