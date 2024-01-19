Last of Us 2 The Big Win Safe Combination & Location

Throughout your time playing The Last of Us Part II, which is now on PS5, you’ll come across safes that require six-digit codes to open. The process is usually pretty simple: find a note, find the code, find the safe, and open it, but some are trickier than others. If you’re struggling, here’s everything you need to know about what the Big Win Safe combination and location is in Last of Us 2.

Be aware, there are spoilers ahead for about half way through the game. If you’re fewer than 12 hours or so in The Last of Us Part II, don’t read any further.

The Big Win Safe Combination & Location in Last of Us 2

You’ll be looking for the Big Win Safe combination and location during the Seattle Day One chapter, while you’re playing as Abby rather than Ellie. You will have headed out on a mission with a couple of other members of the WLF before being ambushed by Scars.

You’ll make your way through a shipping workshop and will need to climb through a hatch at the top of it. Once you’ve done that and got back to the ground again, you’ll see a campervan ahead of you and a building with a locked door to the right. This is the right area for the Big Win Safe.

If you head into the campervan, you’ll find a note that says there’s a stash in the safe in the garage (which is the building next door) and that the code is “The Big Win.”

The code you’re after is on a corkboard in the campervan, with the numbers being those that are circled in red on a lotto ticket – hence ‘The Big Win’.

It’s not easy to see at all, being too hard to really focus on, but the numbers are: 17 38 07.

It’s really important that you open the Big Win Safe because not only does it have supplies inside, but also the Hunting Pistol, which is a great precision weapon that can take out basic enemies in one shot.

Once you’ve actually got the code and are heading to the safe, you can’t just go through the door. Since the door is locked, you’ll need to find another way in. You need to go round the left of the building, as if you were carrying along the path, where you’ll see a crack in the wall on the right.

Press X to squeeze through it and you’ll see the safe inside. Just enter the code, grab the stuff, and you’ll be on your way again.

That’s everything you need to know about what the Big Win Safe combination and location is in Last of Us 2. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our wiki guide.