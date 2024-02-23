Last Epoch: Best Builds for Every Class

Last Epoch is much less overwhelming when compared to something like Path of Exile. Still, making your own viable builds can be challenging, so here are some of the best builds for every class.

With every skill having its own dedicated skill tree, it can feel overwhelming picking the best 5 skills to really sink your teeth into. Especially when there are nearly 25 per class! So, we hope you enjoy this curated list of skill builds that are relatively easy to run — especially for leveling.

Best Builds for Every Class in Last Epoch Acolyte

Primalist

Mage

Rogue

Sentinel

Acolyte

Mastery Class: Warlock

Warlock Skill 1: Bone Curse

Bone Curse Skill 2: Chaos Bolts

Chaos Bolts Skill 3: Chthonic Fissure

Chthonic Fissure Skill 4: Spirit Plague

Spirit Plague Skill 5: Rip Blood

Your bread-and-butter single target ability is Rip blood that will also grant you healing. From there, a combination of Chthonic Fissure, Spirit Plague, and then Chaos Bolts will effectively take care of pretty much anything thrown at you. That combo will cover both single target and area of effect clearing regardless of whether you’re playing online or offline.

What’s cool is that Bone Curse procs from Chaos Bolts once you have it leveled. While Chthonic Fissure has a chance to cast Chaos Bolts on its own which then casts the Bone Curse — wham, bam, thank you, ma’am. Additionally, this build isn’t as reliant on Uniques and Legendaries as other builds are, allowing you to get through to the Monolith system without too much trouble.

Primalist

Mastery Class: BeastMaster

BeastMaster Skill 1: Summon Wolf

Summon Wolf Skill 2: Summon Frenzy Totem

Summon Frenzy Totem Skill 3: Warcry

Warcry Skill 4: Fury Leap

Fury Leap Skill 5: Swipe

This is going to be one of your favorite minion builds. I say this because Summon Wolf isn’t going to be summoning any wolves. In fact, once leveled, it’s going to summon squirrels. From there, you will approach enemies and use your wolves’ (or squirrel’s) ability to work themselves into a frenzy raising attack speed for 4 seconds. Then you summon your Frenzy Totem which will refresh your summons’s howl ability.

From there, Fury Leap will help you get in combat, which is then followed by a Warcry that freezes enemies and grants you the Berserker buff that can be kept going as you hit enemies. Then you’ll be spamming Swipe which stacks the aforementioned Berserker buff and also triggers Spirit Wolves to spawn.

It’s a relatively simple playstyle that hinges on you being able to refresh your pet’s abilities with the Frenzy Totem. That said, because of that simplicity, you will want higher powered Uniques and Legendaries that synergize and enhance your abilities with the features they need. For example, the Unique or Legendary helmet ‘Primalist’s Herald of the Scurry’.

Mage

Mastery Class: RuneMaster

RuneMaster Skill 1: Frost Claw

Frost Claw Skill 2: Mana Strike

Mana Strike Skill 3: Flame Ward

Flame Ward Skill 4: Flame Rush

Flame Rush Skill 5: Static Orb

This build is all about Igniting damage over time utilizing Frost Claw and its Lava Talon node. Where once your mana is spent, you rely on Mana Strike to quickly gain it back and do it all again. Flame Rush will get you through the chapters and maps quickly but can be charged if you want to do fire damage and ignite enemies further. Then, Flame Ward will keep your protected as the spell maximizes your Ward for a short, but important time.

Static Orb will keep enemies crowd controlled too. Additionally, this build doesn’t require any particular Uniques or Legendaries. Hell, you can even still run the early-game Avarice Unique gloves all the way to Monolith maps. Because of how the gloves grant Elemental damage leech and a decent amount of elemental resistance. Just make sure your 2h Staff is always the highest possible base for your level.

Rogue

Mastery Class: Falconer

Falconer Skill 1: Explosive Trap

Explosive Trap Skill 2: Shift

Shift Skill 3: Falconry

Falconry Skill 4: Dive Bomb

Dive Bomb Skill 5: Smoke Bomb

As one of the newer mastery classes, Falconer has a lot of synergy between Falconry, Dive Bomb, Explosive Trap, and Smoke Bomb. This is because of Dive Bomb’s built in synergy with all of those skills. Using Dive Bomb on the Explosive Trap is going to be your main clearing ability. Followed by Falcon Strikes active ability from Falconry. Ultimately, these are just a few of the Rogue’s best skills.

Meanwhile, Smoke Bomb can help increase damage when used in conjunction with Dive Bomb while also blinding enemies in it. For this build, you’ll want to stay at range with a bow and quiver, but thankfully, by the time you get to Monolith maps, you won’t strictly need Uniques or Legendaries. However, obviously, they can be helpful if you find some. Beyond that, you’ll want to prioritize crit chance, crit damage, physical damage, bow attack speed, as well as minion melee damage and bow damage.

Sentinel

Mastery Class: Paladin

Paladin Skill 1: Holy Aura

Holy Aura Skill 2: Volatile Reversal

Volatile Reversal Skill 3: Smite

Smite Skill 4: Sigil of Hope

Sigil of Hope Skill 5: Hammer Throw

This is the kind of Paladin class that is going to turn your Hammer Throw into a full-on Nova ability that spreads in almost every direction. This is done through the Hammer Throw’s ‘Enra’s Technique’ node combined with the ‘Avatar of the Spire’ node. You’ll also want ‘Hammer Vortex’ for built-in crit chance too. Before that, you’ll cast Sigils of Hope for its buffs, followed by Hammer Throw for damage and clear.

Then, Smite and Shield Rush allow you to move across the map quickly from engagement to engagement. Then you’ll cast Volatile Reversal and Holy Aura on enemies for extra damage. From there, the rest relies on your ability to keep Sigils of Hope fully stacked at all times. This is another one of those builds that allow you to get pretty far with well-rolled rare gear.

But eventually, Exalted items, and Legendaries are going to make up the majority of your best-in-slot gear setup. This includes the ‘Mercurial Foot of the Mountain’ Legendary iron greaves too. Beyond that, this setup will get you pretty far and even farther once you find that Exalted gear. If you don’t want to make your own loot filter to help you find this gear, you can always try importing a filter.

For more articles like this, feel free to check out our review of Last Epoch.