How to Export & Import Loot Filters in Last Epoch

To say that there is a lot of loot to keep track of in Last Epoch is an understatement. You might be able to handle loot management during the early game, but later on, things ramp up, and it’s hard to keep track of everything. That’s why you should learn about Loot Filters and how to export and import them.

What are Loot Filters?

Loot Filters do exactly what the name implies. They allow you to modify loot pickups to display only the loot relevant to your character or the item types you want to see. There’s a lot of customization here, allowing for color coding and comparison between different types of loot. A well-crafted Loot Filter meant for your particular build can honestly save you hours of time.

You can open up the Loot Filters section by either pressing Shift + F or by opening up the settings and going to the Interface menu to manually open the Loot Filter management system. You’ll see a complicated interface that lets you set up your own Loot Filters. However, no need to feel overwhelmed, as tons of optimized Loot Filters have already been made by other players. You just need to learn how to import them!

How to Import Loot Filters

The process of importing a Loot Filter might seem complicated, but it’s pretty straightforward. If you’re struggling to create your own Loot Filters, use the ones made by more experienced players. You can find them on various forums, but each forum has its own preferred method of filtering Imports. For example, Maxroll relies on .XML files.

The most consistent and easy method of importing filters is to simply copy the filter as text; every site provides this option. Then, you can head inside your Loot Filters menu and just click on the “Paste Clipboard Contents” button. If your copy of the Loot Filter is valid, your filter will successfully be imported and ready to use.

How to Export Loot Filters

For those of you looking to get creative and share your modified Loot Filters with friends and the community, we will once again suggest the copy-paste method. It’s honestly just a lot more straightforward. The only real issue is how it can seem very cluttered due to the large size of the text, which is why forums prefer their alternative methods. To export via copy-paste, open your custom Loot Filter and press the “Copy raw contents” button. Then repeat the Import process we mentioned above, and your friends should be good to go!

That’s all you need to know about the basics of importing and exporting Loot Filters in Last Epoch. Before you go, be sure to learn about the gender-locked classes, and the Last Epoch roadmap.