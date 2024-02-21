Are Classes Gender-Locked in Last Epoch? Answered

An important part of many RPGs is that players can create their own characters and really make them their own. However, things appear to work a little differently in Last Epoch regarding class selection, and many are wondering if the classes are entirely gender-locked.

Last Epoch Class Gender-Lock Explained

The short answer is that yes, all classes are gender-locked in Last Epoch. The game lacks a character creator due to the high costs associated with implementation. This means you can only play the game’s many classes as they were designed.

That’s not to say that this feature will always be absent, as the developers have put out an official statement regarding a character creator, but it is essentially a vague maybe. They have at least acknowledged that is something heavily requested by fans. You can read the full statement below:

Those resources are needed in a lot of places though, so regardless of what we decide long term, character customization will not be a feature for the 1.0 release of Last Epoch. As we’re reworking older content of Last Epoch, we’re also keeping this avenue in mind to not make things too focused on the existing pre-set characters to keep things open for this in the future such as cinematics and dialog.

There’s every possibility that it will be added down the road, but at this time, it doesn’t seem to be in the immediate future.

So, while this seems to be a weird absence, it was at least done to beef up other areas of the game. Considering the game has been in early access since April 2019, there have been plenty of more important things to handle on the path to the 1.0 release.

If you’re a fan of the game or want to try something new, supporting it at launch is definitely the best way to show the developer/publisher that it is worth expanding and bringing in new mechanics and features. There’s no real other way to eventually get this feature than being there for the game if it is something that interests you.

For the time being, this is all we have to share about gender-locked classes in Last Epoch. How do you feel about this? Does it feel like a restriction? Let us know in the comments below.