Last Epoch Best Base Class

In Last Epoch, there are several Base Classes that you can choose form when beginning a new playthrough. Each Base Class has a unique playstyle, perks, and weaknesses, so knowing which one will suit you the best can be extremely helpful. If you’re struggling to pick, then check out our rundown of the best Last Epoch base class.

Recommended Videos

Which Base Class Should You Choose in Last Epoch?

In Last Epoch, there are five different Base Classes to choose from. Each of these Base Classes will have three different Mastery Classes to choose from, enabling you to customize your playstyle and abilities quite a bit. However, choosing the right Base Class at the beginning of a new playthrough can be quite tricky, as each option is quite interesting with its appeals and drawbacks.

In Last Epoch, the best Base Class for you will depend completely on what kind of playstyle you’d like to use. Alternatively, you can also have multiple saves, which means you can run a playthrough for each Base Class to determine which one suits you the most. However, this can be relatively time-consuming, so we’ve aimed to narrow down this process for you by listing the most important qualities for each choice that can be made.

Acolyte

Image Source: Eleventh Hour Games via Twinfinite

Do you enjoy playing Classes and characters with a spooky kind of vibe? Well, Acolyte may be an appealing option to consider. This Base Class utilizes and excels in dishing out Poisonous and Necrotic damage, as well as status effects such as Bleed, which will deal damage over three seconds, and Damned, which will deal damage over time and reduce health regenerated. In addition to these strengths, the Acloyte is capable of summoning minions that can dish out both Cold and Fire damage, which makes it a highly versatile Base Class overall.

Lastly, the Acolyte is capable of progressing into any of the three Mastery Classes available – Necromancer, Lich, or Warlock. Each of these Mastery Classes focuses on enhancing a specific skill of the Acloluyte, from life steals, expending HP to place curses and status effects, or raising dark minions to assist you in combat.

Mage

Image Source: Eleventh Hour Games via Twinfinite

If magic is your thing, then look no further – the Mage will likely have huge appeal. It won’t be much of a surprise to know that in Last Epoch, the Mage revolves around using spellcasting abilities to dish out elemental attacks with Lightning, Fire, and Cold damage. In addition to this, the Mage can use the Ward skill to magically shield themself from incoming damage, protecting their HP and increasing survivability when going up against opponents.

In terms of Mastery Classes, Mages will have the options of Sorcerer, Runemaster, and Spellblade. These Mastery Classes enable the Mage to further their elemental spellcasting powers through the use of improved magical potency, Runes, and melee weapon wielding. If you like throwing out all sorts of different elemental damage and ripping your enemies apart with magic, then Mage is well-suited to you.

Primalist

Image Source: Eleventh Hour Games via Twinfinite

Primalists rely on the power of nature itself to influence their offensive and defensive capabilities. If you’re looking for a big ol’ tank character to take incoming hits and then retaliate like a defensive beast, then Primalist is the way to go. This class is also quite versatile in build potential, with abilities that can utilize both Physical and elemental damage types, as well as animal minions.

Primalists have three Mastery Class routes to choose from – Beastmaster, Druid, and Shaman. These classes further enhance the defensive capabilities and utility of the Primalist by utilizing animal companions, use of Totems and spellcasting, or even shapeshifting into an animal himself. If you’re looking for a bulky build that can use some very fun and strong skills to aid himself in combat, then Primalist will likely be highly enjoyed.

Rogue

Image Source: Eleventh Hour Games via Twinfinite

The Rogue is a classic for many different video games, and Last Epoch is no different. If you want a strong melee Class Build with lots of slash and dash action, then Rogue should be your go-to. This Class utilizes skills to improve their melee damage output and proccing crits, with focus on both Physical and Poison damage types.

The Rogue’s Mastery Class options consister of Marksman, Falconer, and Bladedancer, which involve improved melee prowess, firing deadly arrows from range, or even set traps with assistance of a fearsome bird friend. If you’re looking for a very agile, brawly, and versatile class, then Rogue will provide much satisfaction.

Sentinel

Image Source: Eleventh Hour Games via Twinfinite

Last but not least, there is the Sentinel Base Class. This Base Class focuses strongly on Physical damage and melee weapons, with extra bonuses with shields and dual-wielding. This Base Class is also on the tankier side, so if you enjoy a brute-force style of combat, then Sentinel may be most well-suited to you.

In terms of Mastery Classes, Sentinel has the Paladin, Void Knight, or Forge Guard to choose from. These Mastery Classes each bring a unique utility in form of strong healing capabilities, utilizing Void skills, or the heavy impact of brutal Physical damage with the addition of status effects such as Bleed, or Throwing Attacks. If you enjoy playing a physically strong build with strong utility and a brawly playstyle, Sentinel sounds like the best bet for you.

That’s it for our complete roundup of Last Epoch Base Classes, which should help you determine which one of them is most suitable for you. Or perhaps, now you’ve simply determined that you must play multiple saves to get the experience of each and every one of these five Base Classes (don’t worry, no judgment here.)

Now you can dive right into the gave and begin to consider which direction you may want to progress your build. As each Class and Skill has an individual Skill Tree, you will find much customization that can be used to even further fit your chosen class to your unique playstyle.

For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty more topics to assist you on your Last Epoch adventures.