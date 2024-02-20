Last Epoch Roadmap – All Future Content

With the 1.0 release finally here, eager fans will already be looking ahead to the Last Epoch roadmap. After spending several years in early access, developer Eleventh Hour Games has promised even more new features and meta tweaks to come in the period after its full launch. As such, a roadmap is the best way for fans to see what’s next.

Last Epoch Content Roadmap

The roadmap for Last Epoch content after the 1.0 release has not yet been released by developer Eleventh Hour Games.

That said, a post-1.0 roadmap is expected in the coming weeks or months. After that, players will know exactly what to expect in future updates.

At the time of writing (February 20), the patch notes section of the Last Epoch website only lists up to and including 1.0. There’s an extensive look at all the new content coming in this full release. However, there’s nothing on what to expect beyond that.

Fortunately, in a Reddit thread from 2023, the CEO of Eleventh Hour Games, Judd Cobler confirmed that the traditional roadmap format would return after the launch of 1.0. “After 1.0 we’ll be bringing back our roadmap/forecast so you guys have a bit more insight into what’s to come,” he confirmed:

Therefore, it’s only a matter of time until the post-release roadmap launches. Then, we’ll know exactly what to expect from future updates.

How to Get Last Epoch DLC

Rather than coming at any extra cost, the new content arriving in future Last Epoch updates comes free once you’ve bought the game. All you need to do is update the software when a new patch becomes available. Whatever new features are included will automatically appear in-game.

Of course, the game could well go down a route of paid expansions. As of right now, though, there’s nothing to suggest this will happen. The entirety of the 1.0 release is free for those who’ve already purchased the early access version, including all the new classes and quests. As such, it’s a trend that’ll likely continue as the roadmap progresses.

That’s all we have on the Last Epoch roadmap. As soon as more details are confirmed, we’ll update this guide. Until then, check out exactly when the much-anticipated 1.0 update lands. To pass the time as you wait, brush up on our Infinite Craft combinations list.