Last Epoch 1.0 Release Time Countdown

If you’re wondering when the Last Epoch 1.0 release time is, we’ve got you covered. After nearly four years of early access, the full 1.0 edition is about to drop. For those who’ve waited for the proper launch before diving in, this is how long you’ve got left to wait.

Recommended Videos

When Is the Last Epoch Release Time?

Last Epoch 1.0 releases on February 21, 2024 at 12 PM EST.

This was confirmed in a Steam update on the game’s official page when the end of early access and its full release was initially announced. Rather than launching as an entirely new game, the 1.0 update will appear as a software update to the existing file. Check the countdown below to see how much longer you’ve got left to wait:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 2 : 0 2 : 4 5 : 0 6

Last Epoch 1.0 Release Details

Image Source: Eleventh Hour Games

The release of Last Epoch 1.0 has been in the making for nearly five years. It first dropped in early access in April 2019 and is only now landing in its proper version.

There are expected to be a few hours of downtime while the devs transition from the existing early access version of Last Epoch to its full release. Developer Eleventh Hour Games has confirmed this downtime will begin 24 hours before the launch time above, so be sure to get your last few hours of gameplay in before this point.

More than just a full-fledged release as it leaves early access, Last Epoch 1.0 is packed with new content. Here are some of the new features coming to the game:

Citadel and Vanguard Boots

Ascetic Gloves and Arcane Bracers

Three new armor types

Weapon affixes

New Unique items

That’s all for our guide to the Last Epoch 1.0 release time. For more on new games, check out all crafting combinations in Infinite Craft and Lethal Tower Defense codes.