How to Join Circle of Fortune in Last Epoch

The Circle of Fortune is one of the two major factions in Last Epoch. While the Merchants Guild specializes in trading and bartering, the Circle of Fortune believes in making their fortune through battle. If that sounds like your cup of tea, then we’ll walk you through how to join the Circle of Fortune.

How to Join Circle of Fortune

To join Last Epoch’s Circle of Fortune, you need to talk to Zerrick, an NPC located in Maj’Elka. Once you make it to Maj’Elka, head to the Upper District, where you can find Zerrick. Speak to him, and he will tell you about the two major Factions and their Central Hubs. He will also give you the option to choose your faction. When you choose the Circle of Fortune, you gain access to the Observatory, located in northern Maj’Elka in the Divine Era.

Circle of Fortune ranks and perks

The Circle of Fortune has a total of 10 ranks, and you can unlock new passives and bonuses with each rank.

Rank Rewards Rank 1 Enemy Item Drop Chance – 35% chance of enemies dropping twice as many items. Rank 2 Upgraded Rune of Ascendance – 45% chance for Runes of Ascendance to be preserved on items that require a Circle of Fortune Rank 1 at least.

Unlock the First Lens Slot and the “Increased Chance of Specific Item Type Prophecy” Lenses for purchase. Rank 3 Idol Drop Chance – 25% chance on Idol drop for two more idols to drop. “Block Activity Type” Lenses become available for purchase. Rank 4 Exalted Affix Chance – Affixes are 50% more likely to be Exalted. “Increased chance of specific Item Rarity Prophecy” Lenses are available for purchase. Rank 5 Monolith Echo Reward Upgrade – 35% chance for double rewards from Monolith Echoes.

Unlock the Second Lens Slot and unlock “Block High Corruption (50+)” Lenses for purchase. Rank 6 Legendary Potential Chance – Uniques are twice as likely to have Legendary Potential. Rank 7 T7 Affix Chance – T7 Affixes become twice as common. Unlock the Special Greater Lens “Prophecies cost 80% more Favor and have twice as many uses”. Rank 8 Rare to Exalted Chance – Items that would drop as Rare above Level 44 have a 25% chance of becoming Exalted. Rank 9 Full Set Drop Chance – When a Set item drops, the whole set drops instead.

Unlock the Third Lens Slot. Rank 10 Prophecy Reward Upgrade – Duplicate the items received from Prophecies.

That's all you need to know about how to join the Circle of Fortune and the associated rewards.