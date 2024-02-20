Last Epoch has five different Classes to choose from when beginning a playthrough. Each of these Base Classes has three additional Mastery Classes that they can be progressed into to further customize your build. If you’re wondering what the best Mastery Class for each base class in Last Epoch is, we have all the details you need.

All Mastery Class Options For Each Base Class in Last Epoch

In Last Epoch, each of the five Base Classes can be progressed into one of three different Mastery Class options, each of which will revolve around adding or enhancing a particular set of skills in which your Base Class is proficient. However, with multiple Mastery Classes in the game, things can often be a bit confusing. For this reason, we’ve listed each Mastery Class below, and explained what they bring to the table, to help you decide which direction you may want to head in during your own playthrough.

Rogue

The Rogue Class has the option to further progress into the Mastery Classes of Bladesinger, Falconer, and Marksman. Each of these classes is undoubtedly rogueish in its playstyle, but each one is quite different in its key strengths. For this reason, it’s important to know which route you want to go down, depending on your playstyle and preferences.

Bladesinger

The Bladesinger resembles the classic assassin-like Rogue format, in which the playstyle revolves around using skills to provide debuffs and Poisons on enemies, as well as striking at melee range to deal quick bursts of damage. While there may be some danger of needing to rely on melee range to deal damage, there are also many perks, such as an ability to trigger critical hits, that more than make up the slightly riskier playstyle – plus it’s a lot of fun to dash in and start carving things up.

Falconer

Falconer is a unique Mastery Class that develops the Rogue into a tactical combatant, using deception to plant traps for the enemy. In addition to this, the Falconer is accompanied by a Falcon companion. This loyal Falcon companion will stick by your side in battle and help to set up opportunities to strike or dish out blows of damage to defeat enemies, working in synergy with the Rogue.

Marksman

The Marksman is essentially Last Epoch’s take on a classic ranger, with this Mastery Class specializing in ranged weapons such as a bow and arrow. This Mastery Class has unique sniping abilities that enable you to deal damage from afar, such as Multishot, Hail of Arrows, and Detonating Arrow. The Marskman can use these skills to target specific areas, hitting multiple enemies at once, and allowing you to dish out a lot of damage without needing to move into close range of enemies.

Primalist

The Primalist is quite a tanky Base Class build that can progress into either a Druid, Shaman, or Beastmaster route when it comes to Mastery Classes. Each of these utilizes a slightly different set of abilities that combine the Primalist’s strong links to nature of the world with strong defensive capabilities.

Shaman

The Shaman Mastery Class utilizes Totems to deal damage or create buffs for spells, companions, and physical attacks. In addition to this, the Shaman will also be able to operate as quite a powerful spellcaster. The most significant perks of this class revolve around the use of elements and Totems, providing resistance under certain circumstances, reducing mana cost, and more.

Beastmaster

The Beastmaster enables the Primalist Class to progress with the use of animal companions, each of which will have its own skills that can be used to provide a helping hand and gain an advantage in battle. In addition to having these companions by his side, the Beastmaster can also provide extra buffs to himself and these companions. This enables the Beastmaster to have both a bulky playstyle, as well as strong utility, thriving at close-range and gaining extra assistance from his animals to support himself.

Druid

Lastly, Druid is a Mastery Class where rather than focusing on controlling animal companions, the Primalist will shapeshift into animal forms himself. These forms include the Werebear, Spriggan, and Swarmblade, each of which will have four unique abilities that you can utilize in battle. This is a very strong build in terms of HP and defense/resistances, as well as being very versatile due to each shapeshifting form having a unique elemental strength and range of skills that can be used, enabling the player to change between forms for different scenarios.

Acolyte

The Acolyte excels in dishing out Necrotic and Poison damage, as well as applying debuffs such as Bleed and Damned through their dark magical abilities. When choosing a Mastery Class for the Acolyte, you’ll have the choice of Lich, Warlock, or Necromancer to further progress your build.

Necromancer

The Necromancer is assisted by dark minions which they can use to aid them in combat, or sacrifice to dish out AOE damage. These minions are capable of dealing out quite a few different types of damage, which makes the Necromancer very versatile in combat, able to work around resistances that the enemy may have. The Necromancer can also provide buffs for her minions to further empower them or herself, granting more survivability. From Summon Wraith to Assemble Abomination, the Necromancer is also about wielding undead magic and influencing the undead to do your bidding.

Lich

The Lich further empowers the Acolyte through blood magic and dark arts, dishing out Necrotic and Physical damage to enemies from range. Much like Necromancer, the Lich is also capable of utilizing minion allies to assist her in combat – though obviously not on the same level. Most significantly, the Lich can sacrifice her own HP to buff her damage output, in true blood magic fashion. This makes the Lich quite a tactical character to play, meaning that you can get some successful strategy going once you master her abilities.

Warlock

The Warlock is a high-risk, high-reward type of playstyle in which the Acolyte can progress, revolving around the manipulation of souls and curses. Interestingly, the Warlock is quite versatile in that she can be played from either close range or distance, placing debuffs on enemies to improve the potency of her damage. The Warlock’s skills can even be used in multiple ways, from applying pressure, escaping, or aggressively buffing damage and creating synergy with other skills.

Sentinel

The Sentinel is a brilliant melee-oriented Base Class that thrives at close range, thanks to solid defensive capabilities and strong physical damage output. The Sentinel will have three different Mastery Classes to choose from which add to this playstyle in unique ways – the Forge Guard, the Void Knight, and the Paladin.

Paladin

Paladin specializes in dealing Fire damage, as well as healing, which makes a very sturdy combination. The Paladin can provide damage buffs for himself and his allies, as well as generate heals to maintain survivability, which makes this Mastery Class quite reliable, overall. Being able to wield a shield while spellcasting gives the Paladin the unique possibility of filling a tanky spellcaster role, which can be a lot of fun to build out as you progress.

Void Knight

The Void Knight is a very unique choice, operating as the only Mastery Class in the game to utilize Voids. Most significantly, Void Knight is capable of creating Echoes of skills that have been recently used, and the Anomaly skill will enable you to play around with the concept of time to defeat enemies. Void Rifts can be used in a lot of different ways, making the Void Knight quite a strategic build to wield.

Forge Guard

Forge Guard is the Sentinel Mastery Class most heavily focused on dealing Physical damage, and inflicting status effects such as Bleed. The Forge Guard has some strengths when it comes to throwing attacks, as well as wielding two-handed or one-handed weapons, and will have defensive capabilities boosted thanks to damage resistance and armor perks.

Mage

The Mage is the classic magic-wielding Base Class in Last Epoch, wielding a strong range of different elemental damages through his spellcasting. Mages will eventually have the choice of one of three Mastery Classes – the Runemaster, Spellblade, or Sorcerer. Each of these Mastery Classes further amplifies the elemental damage of the Mage in different ways, enabling you to follow the playstyle that suits you most.

Sorcerer

The Sorcerer uses the Mage’s elemental capabilities through refined spellcasting attacks, utilizing significant AOE damage, improved Mana, and a versatile range of damage types. Arcane Ascendance, in particular, can restrict movement in exchange for doubling attack power, as well as dealing passive Lightning damage over time, which in the right scenario, can be huge.

Runemaster

The Runemaster Mastery Class has quite a unique potential, with a playstyle that revolves around creating Runes by casting elemental skills. Runes can then be expended to cast spells, which are determined by the combination of Runes that were created by the elemental skills. This means the Runemaster has a loose crafting aspect to the playstyle, which involves quite a bit of strategy, as there are around forty different spell outcomes that can be created through Runes.

Spellblade

The Spellblade Mastery Class is a unique blend of spellcasting and melee-oriented combat, combining the use of elemental damage with physical attacks. The Spellblade can utilize his melee skills to trigger spell effects, creating an entertaining playstyle that brings the best of both worlds to your build. The Spellblade can also be used to stack damage from certain skills and amplify them with others, which creates much combat synergy through the various combinations that you can initiate.

That’s it for every Mastery Class in Last Epoch. Now that you’ve got the run down, you should hopefully have a better idea of which direction you want to progress in your Base Class.

That's it for every Mastery Class in Last Epoch. Now that you've got the run down, you should hopefully have a better idea of which direction you want to progress in your Base Class.