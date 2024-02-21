How to Change Offline Character to Online in Last Epoch

If you started Last Epoch with an offline character to get a feel for the game, then you might want to eventually change from offline to online in Last Epoch. All the time and effort invested into that character would feel satisfying to take up against other players in online mode. However, this is a trap.

Recommended Videos

Can you Change Offline Character to Online in Last Epoch?

The answer is no. There is currently no way to change your offline play character to online play and vice versa. You can choose whether your character is meant for online play or offline play in the character creation, but once this is done, you can no longer change your character’s play mode.

Part of this confusion when starting stems from the fact that there’s a proper online login despite playing in offline mode. Furthermore, once you log in, you can see the option for a World Chat. However, offline play will always be limited to offline play.

Some of you might just be playing offline for the lag advantage of grinding out solo before you head into online play, but we suggest against this for the aforementioned reason.

Why Can’t You Use Offline Characters Online?

If you’re wondering why it’s not possible to switch your offline character to online, it’s primarily because of cheaters.

Cheating is incredibly easy for offline characters as the game gives fairly open access to your character save data, and anyone can just open up Notepad and modify their stats and items. This would result in cheaters with overpowered gear, stats, and items flooding the online servers, making the game unfair and unplayable.

So, while it’s unfortunate that you can’t switch your offline character to online, it’s done with a good reason in mind. For those of you who plan on playing solo, this won’t be an issue, as you can keep enjoying the game on your own.

That’s all you need to know on if you can change offline characters to online in Last Epoch. If you’re planning on playing long-term, check out the roadmap for Last Epoch and learn about the best base classes.