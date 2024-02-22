The Rogue in Last Epoch is one of five available Base Classes to choose from when beginning a new game. This Class is highly customizable through Skills and Nodes selection, so if you’re wondering what the best rogue skills in Last Epoch are, we’ve got all you’ll need to know.

Best Rogue Skills To Choose in Last Epoch

In Last Epoch, the Rogue is a melee-oriented Base Class that excels in close combat and dishing out Physical damage through weapon-based attacks. The Rogue has three different Mastery Classes – Falconer, Bladedancer, and Marksman, which all excel with various tools. The Rogue is highly customizable due to the Skill selection and Trees, so we’ve rounded up a few of the best overall Skills to consider for your build, as well as a rundown of what makes them viable and how they may synergize with other Skills, Buffs, and passives.

Umbral Blades

Class Skill Type Unlocked Damage Type Mana Cost Description Rogue Throwing Attack Rogue Level 16 Physical 3 Combo ability. Throw two piercing blades, then four more in a direction, which are then recalled to your location.

Enemies can be hit multiple times by the same blade. Shadows perform a single Shadow Blade throw when using this skill.

Umbral Blades is easily one of the most versatile and powerful Rogue Skills to incorporate into your build. Not only is it a strong damage dealing Skill, but it can also either operate as the core asset of your build, with other Skills providing support around it or work in synergy with a combination of Skills to create an efficient and more versatile kit.

Most significantly, Umbral Blades pairs ridiculously well with Shadows. This is because Shadows using Umbral Blades will always throw a single Shadow Blade that deals 300% more damage and has 100% increased radius. The Umbral Blades Skill is key to any Bladedancer build, and also works in synergy with the Shadow Cascade Skill, due to the latter also being utilized by Shadows. When incorporated into certain Falconer builds, Umbral Blades can also be cast through your Falcon’s Twilight Strike, which can be a huge asset.

Puncture

Class Skill Type Unlocked Damage Type Mana Cost Description Rogue Melee, Bow Attack Rogue Level 5 Physical 0 An extended melee stab or piercing blow attack that has a 30% chance to inflict Bleed on hit. Bleeds inflicted by Puncture have 30% increased duration.

Puncture is a classic Rogue Skill that works brilliantly in several different setups and builds. The most important part of this Skill is that it has a chance to inflict the Bleed status effect, which will enable you to deal even more damage. This ability can stack with others, which makes Puncture a decent investment to consider, especially when it can be triggered by Skills such as the Falconer’s Net.

Puncture can also work very well with Shadow Daggers through Nodes such as Penumbral Ambush for dealing solid single-target damage. Lastly, Puncture can also synergize nicely with Multishot through the Readied Arrows Node, which can create the foundation of a decent Marksman.

Shift

Class Skill Type Unlocked Damage Type Mana Cost Description Rogue Movement Rogue Level Level 3 – 24 Teleport a short fixed distance in the target direction.

Shift brings much utility to a Rogue build, as this Skill can be used as an escape ability, for traversing through maps quickly, or to zip in and engage with enemies. Shift pairs very well with other Skills, in particular with builds that plan to utilize Shadows. For example, the Dancing Shadows Node enables you to use Shadow Cascade after a Shift, which will cause an attack from you and your clones, and Lasting Patience can further synergize with this by leaving a Shadow at the place you Shifted from, which opens up other options for follow up.

Shift can also be used to initiate and proc buffs, depending on what other Skills and Nodes you have invested in for your build. Synchronized Strike, Smoke Bomb, and Umbral Blades are popular options for building around the use of Shift, as you can reposition yourself as needed to proc effects such as Bleed or utilize the Swift Recovery node to regenerate Mana with use of Shift, which gives your other Skills more sustain.

Smoke Bomb

Class Skill Type Unlocked Damage Type Mana Cost Description Rogue Throwing Attack Rogue Level 5 – 21 Drop a Smoke Bomb at your feet that blinds enemies and grants you Haste while you remain inside it. The Smoke Bomb grows in size over its duration. Lasts four seconds.

Smoke Bomb is another brilliant utility Skill for a wide range of Rogue builds, due to providing the Haste status effect, which will boost your movement speed by 30%. In many builds, Smoke Bomb will benefit greatly in combat against bosses or higher-level enemies, as Smoke Bomb can be customized through Nodes to deal extra effects or damage when cast.

Knives in the Dark and Thick Smoke will Inflict a stack of Shadow Dagger when enemies are Slowed, which can then give opportunities to use Umbral Blades or Puncture to proc Shadows or Bleeds on targets. Smoke Blades will increase your thrown and melee attack damage whilst inside a Smoke Bomb, which makes this a brilliant ability for prioritizing certain enemy targets.

Multishot

Class Skill Type Unlocked Damage Type Mana Cost Description Marksman Bow Attack Marksman Level 5 Physical 10 A bow attack that fires a cone of five arrows in the target direction. Aiming the cursor further from your character reduces the spread.

Multishot is a Marksman skill that works extremely well for any Rogue build that specializes in a Bow weapon. Like many others on this list, Multishot is already pretty solid on a base level but can be amplified with Nodes. Back to Back will cause every 8th shot to be a double shot, or Readied Arrows, which can give a chance of Multishot to be fired when using another Bow attack.

For this reason, Multishot pairs extremely well with the likes of Flurry, which can be spammed into opponents and provide a decent chance at proccing Multishot every so often, and Puncture, which also has a chance to inflict Bleed. This makes Multishot extremely valuable, as it uplifts these other Skills and optimizes the Bow attacks with simplistic Skill rotation.

That's everything you need to know about the best Rogue Skills in Last Epoch. For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics that can assist you on your adventure through Eterra, such as how to change offline characters to online