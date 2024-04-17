Looking for the Jujutsu Lineage Trello link? This Roblox game from Swift’s Testing Group has only just released, so newcomers are swarming to it. If you want a helping hand as you get started but don’t know where to look, the game’s official Trello board is a fantastic resource.

What Is the Jujutsu Lineage Trello Link?

Click here for the Jujutsu Lineage Trello link.

All you need to do is follow that link and you’ll immediately get access to all the information on the board. Unlike Discord servers, you don’t need to verify your account or even log in. Instead, you can click the star icon next to the board’s name if you have a Trello account. This will add it to your favorites list, meaning you can come across it instantly each time you log in.

What Is on the Jujutsu Lineage Trello?

Once you’re on the Jujutsu Lineage Trello, you’ll find plenty of information about the game. Most importantly, it has three columns entirely dedicated to the various classes in the game, ranging from common ones to super and ultra classes. When you click on each individual class it lists the damage stat for each move, alongside GIFs showing how each one looks in-game.

On top of that, there are columns dedicated to all items in the game, ranging from trinkets that you can get from chests to enchantments you apply to weapons for stat buffs. If you’ve got any questions about your build, or even want to know what specific NPCs do, you can find it on the Trello. To find specific information, you can always hit Ctrl + F and type it in directly.

