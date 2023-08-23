Is There a Fortnite Live Event in August 2023? Chapter 4 Season 3 End Event Explained

With Fortnite Chapter 4’s Season 4 just around the corner, players of the building battle royale want to know whether Season 3 will be signed off in epic fashion with a live event like we’ve seen before. So will there be a Fortnite live event in August 2023?

Will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 End With a Live Event?

No, we don’t currently think there’ll be a live event to end Season 3 and usher in Season 4.

Typically, leakers and data miners pick up hints in game files that there will be a live event. There’s been no such indication with Chapter 4 Season 3.

Similarly, Epic usually let players know ahead of time that a live event will be taking place. This ensures players can make themselves available and be in-game to watch the live event as it unfolds. To this point, there’s been nothing from the devs to indicate that one will be taking place and, with the new season set to begin on August 25, we’d have expected official confirmation at this point.

Image Credit: Epic Games via Twinfinite

It’ll be disappointing news for some players who love the immersion an in-game live event brings, as well as the epic set pieces we’ve seen with giant beings fighting and intergalactic events threatening islanders.

It does fit with the trend we’ve seen across Fortnite Season 4, with Epic dialling back on the live in-game events. We’ve not yet seen one in Chapter 4, with players having to throw it back to Fracture, the Chapter 3 grand finale that ushered in Chapter 4.

As a result, it seems likely that the next in-game event won’t be until the end of Chapter 4 Season 4, at the earliest. We don’t have an end date just yet, but most recent Fortnite seasons have lasted between 10 and 12 weeks, so we expect it to conclude around the start of November 2023.

That’s all there is to say on whether they’ll be a live Fortnite event in August 2023 for Chapter 4 Season 3’s end. We’ll be covering the new season in detail here, so stay tuned and have a gander at the related content below.