Is One Piece Finished? Explained

One Piece has earned its place as one of the biggest manga and anime series on the planet, but not everything can last forever. And, given the recent news of its live action adaptation and remake, you wouldn’t be blamed for wondering: Is One Piece finished?

Is One Piece Over? Answered

Image Credit: Toei Animation and Eiichiro Oda

As of this article’s writing, we can confirm that One Piece is not finished and the series is far from over.

Both the manga and anime are still ongoing. The former is headed toward the climax of the Egghead Island arc, while the latter has only just started adapting the same arc as part of the Winter 2024 anime season. Neither has shown any sign of approaching an epic conclusion for the decades old series either, as there are still some major plot threads and storylines to wrap up.

Likewise, there has been no announcement of a One Piece finale put out by author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda or Shonen Jump. You can bet that when the series’ end is approaching, both will make very public statements regarding the matter.

Is One Piece Ending Soon? Explained

With all of that said though, it’s no secret that One Piece is finally in its end game.

Long since confirmed to be in its Final Saga, the series is building toward the point where the series can feasibly end. There are only so many locations the Straw hats can explore before reaching Laugh Tale, and their confrontation with a member of the Five Elders on Egghead Island has made it clear the series’ remaining villains be taken off the board sooner rather than later.

However, it’ll still take time to reach the point where the series is over and done with. There’s little to no chance that the series will end in 2024, and even 2025 seems like an unlikely final year for the series.

As such, we’d recommend that you don’t buy into any rumors of the series ending anytime soon. There’s still a ways to go before it’s over, and plenty of time to catch up on the series so that you can experience its conclusion with everyone else.

How Will One Piece End? Theories Explained

Image Credit: Toei Animation and Eiichiro Oda

We’d also recommend not buying into any claims that someone knows how One Piece will end.

While Oda has let slip in the past that he knows how he wants to end the series, it’s incredibly unlikely he’s told anyone willing to leak such a revelation. And, not for nothing, but it’s entirely possible he’ll change the ending based off of how the series has grown and changed over the years.

You’re still more than welcome to explore the many fan theories out there, but take them with a grain of salt. No one knows how the series will end, and won’t until the final chapters are slated for release.

So there you have it — that's everything you need to know about whether or not One Piece is finished.