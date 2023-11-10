Is MyAnimeList Down? How to Check Site Status

MyAnimeList is a great resource for keeping track of all sorts of anime and manga series. However, like all websites, it can’t always remain completely stable. Therefore, we have compiled this resource to check if MyAnimeList isn’t operating properly.

Is MyAnimeListDown?

As of 4:25 PM ET on Nov. 10, MyAnimeList has fluctuated. It has been up and down a few times in a short span. It was up for around 20 minutes, but things appear to have once again crashed, and we are seeing the Internal Error Message while trying to load the site. Everyone is definitely seeing the following message: “The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.”

The status site simply says, “some services are down,” which is not the whole story. Things were slightly optimistic when we tried it, and the site loaded without delay. However, navigating was slow until it finally showed the error. Users who were in the middle of something might be able to resume soon, but it is hard to say how long they will be able to do so.

How to Check MyAnimeList Site Status

Despite being a popular website for anime and manga with constant traffic, MyAnimeList doesn’t have a page on Downdetector for an easy way to see any widespread issues.

Instead, the best thing to check is the MyAnimeList Status site. It is officially affiliated and does an excellent job reporting issues.

The next place to go would be the MyAnimeList Twitter account. As it didn’t acknowledge the most recent server issues, it’s hard to say what it would take for a tweet about a problem.

We will continue to monitor the site to keep this updated on whether MyAnimeList is up or down. In the meantime, we recommend all One Piece and Demon Slayer fans take a look through our coverage below and let us know in the comments if you experience any issues with the website that we didn’t mention.