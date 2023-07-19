How to Read Naruto Narutop99 Minato Namikaze One-Shot Manga Free (Legally!)

The original Naruto manga might be long over, but there is still interest in the characters that first premiered in it. For that reason, a recent one-shot manga from series creator Masashi Kishimoto focuses on Naruto’s father, Minato Namikaze. Fans of the series might be wondering where they can read the one-shot manga, and we have the answers.

Where to Read Minato Namikaze One-Shot

At the end of 2022, a popularity poll was run for Naruto with the promise that mangaka Masashi Kishimoto would create a new story based on the winner. Surprising everyone, Naruto’s dad Minato Namikaze won. The results came in a one-shot released on July 16, 2023, titled Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral.

Fortunately, the one-shot story is available for free through Viz Media and Shueisha services. If you’d like to read it online, it is available on the Viz Media site and Manga Plus, which Shueisha runs. The latter is also available as a phone app if you’d like to read the story on the go.

It’s not a very long story, coming in at 55 pages, according to the Viz Media upload. It tells the story of how exactly Minato Namikaze came to create the Rasengan that Naruto later used against every villain. This may not be a one-off event, and future polls will lead to similar outcomes.

It is unknown at this time if there will be any published release of this story for those who want to add this volume to their collection.

For fans of the series, this is where you can find the Minato Namikaze one-shot. For more Naruto features and guides, be sure to check out our links below.