Is Madden 24 Coming to Game Pass? Answered

Football fans are gearing up for a fresh installment in EA’s NFL series, with Madden 24 promising to build on its predecessor in a number of ways. The Xbox football fans will be wondering whether the 2023 title will be coming to Microsoft’s Game Pass. Here’s what we know.

Will Madden 24 Come To Game Pass?

Right now, there’s no confirmation of Madden 24 coming to Xbox’s Game Pass. It seems unlikely it’ll come to any plan on the subscription service anytime soon, with EA still favoring a traditional release. That means those wanting to play from launch will have to fork out the $69.99 or $99.99 depending on the edition they want.

However, it does actually seem likely it’ll come to Game Pass in the future, most likely in 2024. That’s because the previous two Madden iterations – 22 and 23 – were both added to the service later on in their life-cycle. Similar EA titles, like FIFA, have also added to Game Pass late on in their life cycles. This is thanks to EA Play being included in PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

As previously mentioned, we don’t expect that to be the case with Madden until 2024, when we’re closer to the subsequent game’s release.

We don’t know specifically when it’ll come (if it does at all). We can use the addition of previous installments to hazard a guess though. Madden 23 was added to Game Pass on February 9, 2023. Madden 24 could conceivably drop around the same time in 2024.

Despite the track record, it shouldn’t be taken as gospel that it’ll come to Game Pass at all. EA may change tac this year or adjust their relationship with Microsoft, especially in light of the fall 2023 launch of Game Pass Core in favor of Xbox Live Gold.

That’s everything there is to say on Madden 24 coming to Game Pass. In the meantime, gear up for all the footballing action Madden installments usually bring.