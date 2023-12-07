Is Lego Fortnite Free to Play? Answered

Roblox and Minecraft’s biggest competitors combined, and the result is, drumroll, please, Lego Fortnite! This could actually be the biggest game collab of the decade. Anyway, regular old Fortnite is free to play, but is Lego Fortnite free to play as well? Here is the answer.

Is Lego Fortnite F2P?

Lego Fortnite is completely free to play, just like its older sibling, Fortnite Battle Royale, and you can access it from the base Fortnite app. However, there are different microtransactions within the game, like buying V-bucks, event content packs, skins, emotes, and much more.

This means that the currency on your Epic account can be used for in-game purchases for Lego Fortnite as well. If you are a parent and want insight into what Lego Fortnite is and how you can customize your children’s experience or restrict the payment options, make sure to read the guide about that on Lego’s website.

What Is the Difference Between Fortnite Battle Royale and Lego Fortnite?

The game features gameplay that is much more akin to Minecraft than regular Fortnite BR, where PvE, crafting, building, and exploring this Lego world take priority over PvP combat. What’s even more remarkable is that you can do it with your friends!

Some content, such as the skins you unlocked in Fortnite, for example, will also carry over to the Lego version. Besides that, you will have a chance to try out a bunch of new weapons, items, and alter your whole village by applying a custom theme.

All this information should give you a pretty good picture of Lego Fortnite's business model.