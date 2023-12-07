Is Jake Sully in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? Answered

Frontiers of Pandora is set within James Cameron’s Avatar universe, and the game’s story takes place quite close to the events of the movies as well. Because of that, you might be wondering whether film protagonist Jake Sully is in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Here’s what you need to know.

Does Jake Sully Appear in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

To cut straight to the chase, no, Jake Sully does not show up in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s new open-world game is set on a wholly different continent of Pandora, which means that it’s actually quite far removed from the events of the movies.

That being said, Jake Sully is referenced at the beginning of the game, as the TAP folks reference one of their own going rogue, which kicks off your whole journey as a Na’vi returning home. There are also some brief references to Toruk Makto in general, the mythical hero of Na’vi legends, and a name that Jake Sully eventually took on in the movies. However, he does not actually physically show up in the game.

This should largely be seen as a good thing, as you don’t need to have watched the movies in order to enjoy what the game has to offer. Frontiers of Pandora itself takes place just a couple years before the second movie, The Way of the Water, which means that the initial conflict between the Na’vi and the marines has already taken place. While Pandora is largely in peace time, there’s still TAP to contend with, and that serves as the central conflict and driving force of the story in this game.

That’s all you need to know about Jake Sully’s involvement in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our take on the best skills you should get first.