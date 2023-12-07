Ubisoft and Massive’s Avatar-themed open-world game can be very daunting at first, especially when you’re faced with a large skill tree. That said, here are the best skills to get first in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Best Skills to Get in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The skills we’ve picked here are all generically good, and grabbing them first will give you the best possible start to your journey in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. They’re aimed at helping you survive longer, as well as give you access to more resources to make crafting easier.

Larger Healing Pouch I

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

The game only starts you off with two healing charges, but getting a third or fourth charge can make all the difference in the world. When you take damage in Frontiers of Pandora, your energy bar depletes to slowly regenerate your health. However, you’ll need to use a healing charge if you want to replenish your health immediately.

With three or four charges at your disposal, you can save your energy and food items for later, and you won’t need to run and hide to wait for your HP to regenerate.

Well Prepared

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

There are a total of five Na’vi weapons and four RDA weapons to choose from in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and you’ll need all the weapon slots you can get to make sure your loadout is the best it can be. Three slots is fine, but four will make a huge difference in combat.

The good news is that you can get the Well Prepared skill fairly quickly, and it’s near the bottom of the Memories of the Warrior skill tree. This is an easy get, so make sure to purchase it as soon as you can.

Extra Ammo I

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Before too long, you’ll realize that you simply aren’t able to carry enough ammunition on you at any given point in time. It’s important to note that opening the weapon wheel and crafting ammo doesn’t pause time either, so crafting in the middle of combat can put you in serious danger.

The Extra Ammo perk allows you to carry twice as much ammo, which cuts down the amount of time you need to spend crafting while you’re in danger.

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

This is easily one of the best early game skills you can get in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. You’l lfirst need to unlock the Shadow Hunter and Light-Footed Hunter I perks first, which reduce the sound you make while crouching, but after that, Light-Footed Hunter II should be your goal.

This perk completely silences you while moving, even when you’re sprinting. This allows you to move around RDA facilities quickly and silently, though you’ll still need to be wary of the enemy detection radars and crouch as necessary.

Renowned Crafter

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Renowned Crafter skill allows all crafting NPCs in the game to entrust you with their best materials, which drastically increases the quality of the items you can buy from them. This doesn’t need to be an early game priority, especially if you’re still in the process of unlocking the other skills we’ve mentioned here, but it does provide a nice quality-of-life improvement.

NPCs will now be able to sell high quality resources, which means you can cut down on your time spent waiting for rainfall and harvesting items yourself.

Raw Food Diet

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Finally, the Raw Food Diet skill makes healing much easier for you in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. What this skill does is that it replenishes twice as much energy when you eat raw food ingredients.

Normally, you’ll be able to replenish even more energy by gathering raw food and cooking them to create better meals. However, you don’t always have access to a campfire to cook, and you might not have all the ingredients you need. With Raw Food Diet, you’re essentially able to bypass cooking almost completely, and still be able to survive relatively well.

And those are our picks for the best skills to get first in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.