Is Honkai: Star Rail F2P-Friendly? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

The Astral Express has set its course across the galaxy, allowing players to join the ride to discover new settlements and encounter unique individuals. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering whether or not Honkai: Star Rail is F2P-friendly. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest installment from HoYoverse.

Is Honkai: Star Rail Free to Play Friendly?

Since the game provides you with enough characters and resources, Honkai: Star Rail is relatively F2P-friendly. Of course, there are the typical gacha mechanics, like its counterpart Genshin Impact, but you can still get by without spending a dime.

You’ll collect a few characters during the early stages of the storyline, such as March 7th, Serval, and Natasha. Each companion has their own skills and types, like March 7th’s chilling icy powers. Players can also choose to pull the notable five-star characters, yet you can get these teammates completely free in certain ways.

All you have to do is complete the tutorial phase and unlock the Warp system, and you may have a chance to claim these high-leveled individuals. Nonetheless, many players have noted that the initial four-star characters are just as good, if not better, and they can pretty much clear the entire story without the need to spend money.

That does it for our guide on if Honkai: Star-Rail is F2P-friendly. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the game’s open-world functionality.

