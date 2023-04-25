Is Honkai: Star Rail Open-World? Answered

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail is an RPG game developed by HoYoverse, who has also created the popular free-to-play title Genshin Impact. Some players who pick up the game may already play its sibling, and they may wonder if there are similarities between the two titles. You may even want to know whether Honkai: Star Rail has an open-world or not, and luckily, we have an answer for you.

Does Honkai: Star Rail Have Open-World?

Unlike Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail is not an open-world game. Although you can explore various locations, such as the Herta Space Station and the Xianzhou Luofu, they’re not seamlessly connected to each other.

In order to enter a new area, you will need to load that section of the map first. It is very different from Genshin, where you can walk from Mondstat to Sumeru without encountering any loading screen.

In Honkai: Star Rail, you can access other locations through a menu and select your desired destination. The mechanic is quite similar to old-school RPGs, where your area of exploration is much more contained. Still, one could argue that because you’ll travel to various planets, it’s not possible for the game to feature a seamless transition like Genshin.

However, this does not mean that there will be nothing to see in Honkai: Star Rail. HoYoverse has not held back from creating unique locations that may rival Genshin’s regions. You are also free to explore the areas to your heart’s content and discover countless hidden chests scattered throughout the world.

That is everything you need to know about whether Honkai: Star Rail is open-world or not. For more content, be sure to check out the links below.

