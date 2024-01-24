Price is what you pay, value is what you get.

Enshrouded is the latest highly-anticipated survival game, and already one of the top games in Steam Wishlist. Many users are curious and would like to know the price. So here is our answer to the question Is Enshrouded Free to Play?

How Much Will Enshrouded Cost?

Image Source: Keen Games GmbH via Steam

Enshrouded is not a free-to-play game, chiefly because it is a massive and detailed experience. Enshrouded is available for Early Access from January 24, 2024, for a price of $26.99 on Steam.

One of the employees from Keen Games said earlier that the game won’t be free. Instead, Enshrouded will be a single box price fee. He added that it will be competitively priced with games from the same genre and from similar studios. What we also know is that the Early Access will be lower than the price of the final release, as it is discounted by 10%.

“Yes, we strongly believe that a higher price once we leave Early Access is fair, and most importantly, it should allow us to develop the game further according to your feedback”, Keen Games, the company behind Enshrouded, said of the price.

As a reminder, Enshrouded is a survival game in which you take the role of a Flameborn, the last ember of hope for a dying race. Your task is to survive the terror of a corrupting fog and reclaim the lost beauty of your kingdom.

When you play Enshrouded, you get the chance to venture into a vast world, to eliminate punishing bosses. Also, you get to build grand halls and forge your further path to survival. To be even more precise, this is a co-op survival action RPG for up to 16 players.

That’s all you need to know for now about the price for Enshrouded and whether it is a free game. If you love to be in survival mode and use all your skills for that cause, then this is just the game for you.